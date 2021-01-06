Your memories of Gerry and the Pacemakers and more 60s music legends
Readers have been sharing their memories of seeing Gerry and the Pacemakers, following the death of Gerry Marsden aged 78.
His band were one of many top acts to appear at the then Ipswich Gaumont - now the Regent - during the 1960s.
Our previous nostalgia article told how the top Merseybeat group appeared with The Beatles and other stars in May 1963, then returned later that year to star in pantomime.
Other stars who appeared at the Gaumont during the 1960s included The Rolling Stones, Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Titch, Millie of My Boy Lollipop fame, Gene Pitney, Roy Orbison and many more.
As a child, David Farthing went to see Gerry and the Pacemakers appear in the panto Babes in the Wood, which ran at the Gaumont from December 1963 to January 1964.
"I vividly remember the mini gig in the interval. Gerry and the Pacemakers came on as themselves for my first gig... aged just nine.
"My brother was five, and all the screaming had him in tears," he said.
Minnie Nash was another very young panto-goer. She recalls: "My mum took me to my first concert/panto at the Gaumont, Gerry and the Pacemakers.
"I remember dancing in the aisles and the electric atmosphere. Amazing how I still remember, I must have been five years old.
Pauline Catchpole also saw the band. She said: "I saw Gerry. I waited outside in the Gaumont car park, then a few minutes later his car came out. He opened the window and I kissed him on the cheek. I still smile at what I did."
Andrew Hatton said: "It is fascinating to discover he was in an Ipswich pantomime as early as 1963, when I was at school in Walthamstow, a year before I met my wife Heather.
"We did see Gerry Marsden first at Allinson's Club in Litherland, near where we had moved for work in about 1980-1 performing at a charity event for the Merseycare Trust which was begun by colleagues in the probation service there - we also saw Stan Baldwin that night.
"We last saw Gerry M at a 60s revival show at The Regent in 2017 - a great nostalgic night for us."
Other stars on the bill that night were The Searchers, Brian Poole and the Tremeloes, Vanity Fare and Love Affair's Steve Ellis.
Andrew said: "Apart from the old songs we still play now via Spotify, what stood out for me was the packed old audience, all regaining touch with our youthful experiences. The foyer was really bustling with happiness, such as we need today!"
