Your memories of Gerry and the Pacemakers and more 60s music legends

Published: 6:00 PM January 6, 2021

Gerry Marsden on board the Mersey ferry which he made famous with his song Ferry Across The Mersey with his band Gerry and the Pacemakers. - Credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Readers have been sharing their memories of seeing Gerry and the Pacemakers, following the death of Gerry Marsden aged 78.

Gerry and the Pacemakers visited Seaman’s Dairy in Knightsdale Road, Ipswich, while they were appearing in Babes in the Wood at the Gaumont Theatre in January 1964. Gerry sang to the ladies while the band helped the staff. - Credit: Archant

His band were one of many top acts to appear at the then Ipswich Gaumont - now the Regent - during the 1960s.

Our previous nostalgia article told how the top Merseybeat group appeared with The Beatles and other stars in May 1963, then returned later that year to star in pantomime.

Other stars who appeared at the Gaumont during the 1960s included The Rolling Stones, Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Titch, Millie of My Boy Lollipop fame, Gene Pitney, Roy Orbison and many more.

A flag on the Royal Iris Mersey ferry flies at half mast in memory of Gerry And The Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden, who has died at the age of 78. The much-loved Merseybeat singer's best-known songs included "You'll Never Walk Alone" and "Ferry Cross the Mersey". - Credit: PA

As a child, David Farthing went to see Gerry and the Pacemakers appear in the panto Babes in the Wood, which ran at the Gaumont from December 1963 to January 1964.

"I vividly remember the mini gig in the interval. Gerry and the Pacemakers came on as themselves for my first gig... aged just nine.

You may also want to watch:

"My brother was five, and all the screaming had him in tears," he said.

A file photo of Gerry Marsden in 1968 - Credit: PA

Minnie Nash was another very young panto-goer. She recalls: "My mum took me to my first concert/panto at the Gaumont, Gerry and the Pacemakers.

"I remember dancing in the aisles and the electric atmosphere. Amazing how I still remember, I must have been five years old.

The line up for a pop show at the Gaumont (now the Regent) Theatre Ipswich pose on stage in February 1966. Included are Gene Pitney, and the band Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick, and Titch - Credit: Archant

Pauline Catchpole also saw the band. She said: "I saw Gerry. I waited outside in the Gaumont car park, then a few minutes later his car came out. He opened the window and I kissed him on the cheek. I still smile at what I did."

Andrew Hatton said: "It is fascinating to discover he was in an Ipswich pantomime as early as 1963, when I was at school in Walthamstow, a year before I met my wife Heather.

The Beatles made their second visit to Ipswich in 1964. Their tour visited 27 venues in Britain in 32 days. The band was paid £850 a night for two shows. - Credit: Archant

"We did see Gerry Marsden first at Allinson's Club in Litherland, near where we had moved for work in about 1980-1 performing at a charity event for the Merseycare Trust which was begun by colleagues in the probation service there - we also saw Stan Baldwin that night.

"We last saw Gerry M at a 60s revival show at The Regent in 2017 - a great nostalgic night for us."

Other stars on the bill that night were The Searchers, Brian Poole and the Tremeloes, Vanity Fare and Love Affair's Steve Ellis.

The Rolling Stones meeting fans at The Gaumont, Ipswich, in October 1964 - Credit: Archant

Andrew said: "Apart from the old songs we still play now via Spotify, what stood out for me was the packed old audience, all regaining touch with our youthful experiences. The foyer was really bustling with happiness, such as we need today!"

Which famous groups and singers have you seen in Suffolk? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order staff photos, call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449 or visit our website.

Roy Orbison with fans at the Gaumont Theatre Ipswich in April 1967. Roy Orbison was also at the Gaumont in 1963, on a bill with the Beatles and Gerry and the Pacemakers - Credit: Archant

Millie who had a chart hit with My Boy Lollipop at Heath Road Hospital in Ipswich, November 1964 . Millie was in town for a show at the Gaumont (now the Regent). - Credit: Archant







