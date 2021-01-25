Published: 6:00 PM January 25, 2021

Brownies and Guides of the Westgate District, Ipswich, before their big sleepover at Ipswich Prep School, Anglesea Road in 2008 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

Were you a Guide, Brownie, Ranger or Rainbow? If so, these photos might bring back memories.

Brownies taking part in It's a Knockout during Colneis Guides' jubilee celebrations at Deben High School, in 2002 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Many thousands of girls have joined Guides around the area over the years, and taken part in all kinds of activities.

Girl Guides at Chelmondiston in April 1980 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery features a big sleepover in Ipswich, It's a Knockout games and a sponsored walk along the Prom in Felixstowe, a uniformed event at Framlingham Castle and many more memories of Guiding around Suffolk over the decades.

Girl Guides at Framlingham Castle in February 1977 - Credit: Archant

Of course, often Guides have joined forces with Scouts, who were featured in a recent nostalgia article.

Winners of Girl Guides First Class prize in Bury St Edmunds in June 1964 - Credit: Archant

Although Guides can't currently meet in person, they are still keeping very active and organising many virtual activities.

Guide and Ranger leader Jo Dixon wrote in after a photo in a previous Days Gone By feature brought back memories.

Jo spotted herself in the photo, of Guides and Rangers from the Martlesham area ringing bells, together with her husband and son, a Cub at the time.

This photo of 2nd Martlesham Heath Guides and Rangers bell ringing at the Deben Avenue light switch on in 2008 brought back memories for Guide and Ranger leader Jo Dixon - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Jo wrote: "I am still a Guide and Ranger leader on the Heath.

"We had a Christmassy craft event on Facebook and Zoom with nine young members, from three different Guide units and the Rangers, making mulled mocktails, Christmas cards, button tree decorations, paper snowflakes and truffles.

Guides and Brownies taking part in a sponsored walk along the Prom at Felixstowe in November 1984 - Credit: Archant

"Sadly we were not able to ring the bells this year, or the Rangers make soup for the carols in the square event with Martlesham Brass, the first time for 11 years.

"The only community action we have undertaken in 2020 was watering the fruit trees in Bright’s orchard over the summer, as part of the voluntary rota. We are still very active and have been since March."

Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Guiders releasing balloons as part of their Thinking Day celebrations at Trimley St Martin Primary School in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

