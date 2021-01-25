Are you in our gallery of Guides and Brownies over the years?
- Credit: Owen Hines/Archant
Were you a Guide, Brownie, Ranger or Rainbow? If so, these photos might bring back memories.
Many thousands of girls have joined Guides around the area over the years, and taken part in all kinds of activities.
Our gallery features a big sleepover in Ipswich, It's a Knockout games and a sponsored walk along the Prom in Felixstowe, a uniformed event at Framlingham Castle and many more memories of Guiding around Suffolk over the decades.
Of course, often Guides have joined forces with Scouts, who were featured in a recent nostalgia article.
Although Guides can't currently meet in person, they are still keeping very active and organising many virtual activities.
Guide and Ranger leader Jo Dixon wrote in after a photo in a previous Days Gone By feature brought back memories.
Jo spotted herself in the photo, of Guides and Rangers from the Martlesham area ringing bells, together with her husband and son, a Cub at the time.
Jo wrote: "I am still a Guide and Ranger leader on the Heath.
"We had a Christmassy craft event on Facebook and Zoom with nine young members, from three different Guide units and the Rangers, making mulled mocktails, Christmas cards, button tree decorations, paper snowflakes and truffles.
"Sadly we were not able to ring the bells this year, or the Rangers make soup for the carols in the square event with Martlesham Brass, the first time for 11 years.
"The only community action we have undertaken in 2020 was watering the fruit trees in Bright’s orchard over the summer, as part of the voluntary rota. We are still very active and have been since March."
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.