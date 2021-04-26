Gallery
'Great showcase for musical talent' - memories of Ipswich Music Day
What are your memories of Ipswich Music Day over the years?
Following our previous nostalgia article about the hugely popular event, which is the largest free music festival in the UK, readers have been getting in touch.
Graham Cable, of local band Raindance, said: "We were lucky to play Ipswich Music day several times, from the very first one held inside at the Regent/ Ipswich Gaumont Theatre as very young men.
"I cannot even remember what year that was, too much rock and roll! Always a great event and showcase for this area's musical talent."
Graham paid tribute to his twin brother, Patrick Cable, the group's lead singer and keyboard player, who sadly passed away last year, and told how he always loved performing at the event.
He said: "Pat lived to entertain local people and was never happier than in front of a crowd of people, performing his music. "
The group's drummer, Bill Brooks, said: "I think the enduring image I have whenever I think of Pat on stage is how energetic he was. He was never happy to just be on the “flat bit”, preferring instead, table tops, the bar, speakers, the stage gantry and framework... the list goes on.
"Dancing with audience at every opportunity and that look, a wry smile. He was loving every minute of it."
Another Raindance member, bass player Paul Bones, said: "My favourite couple of memories are the time when our children came on stage and danced with us, before security got them off, and headlining Town 102 stage."
He added: "I also remember a time when we started our set on SGR stage one year and loads of people rushed to the front and held their phones up to film and take pictures,. It felt amazing."
Young Ipswich singer Roma Manteiga-Nicholson , now 15, was only 12 when she performed on the Ed Sheeran stage with her band at Ipswich Music Day in 2018.
The young singer-songwriter has since released her debut Album and raised over £17,500 for local charities.
And Linda Horsfield has fond memories of "girlie days" at recent Music Days. She and her friends dressed up as hula girls in 2018 and pirates in 2019.
She said: "We always dress up and have a fab day making memories."
