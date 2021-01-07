Published: 6:00 PM January 7, 2021

Our photos of Ipswich pubs in the 1970s have been bringing back memories for readers. Which was your local?

Enjoying a round of beers in the Brickmakers arms in 1973 - Credit: Archant

Today we are featuring photos of The Brickmakers Arms and Duke of York. Also featured are The Smock, The Suffolk Punch and The Railway, which have all been spotlighted in recent nostalgia articles.

Customers at the Smock pub in Ipswich in 1974. Colin Bell, on the right in the leather jacket, has identified himself and others in the photo - Credit: Archant

Colin Bell said: he was a regular at The Smock in 1974, and spotted himself in one of the photos. He said: "I am seated at the far right, next to Kevin in the checked short sleeved pullover. I have a moustache and I am wearing a leather jacket.

"I have to say, I do not recall the taking of the photos but hey - it was a while ago. It was around the time that I met my wife. I seem to recall that happened in the Smock.

Behind the bar at the Smock Pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: Archant

"Kevin used to live a few streets away and Phil, next to him in the corner, lived on the corner just over the road from the pub. I am struggling to remember the next guy, but the one after that is Graham, who again lived a few streets away in Maidenhall, and next to him is Tommy, who lived 100 metres or so away, about half-way up Maidenhall Approach.

"I am not sure of the name of the last boy on the left but I think it may be Malcom, 'Toffee’ as we knew him."

"We were part of what was then quite a close-knit community, consisting of people who all went to school locally, quite often worked together and then socialised together. After starting in the Smock, we would typically head into town, perhaps to a disco - though more at the weekend than during the week."

Graham Day also remembers visiting The Smock. He said: "I used to have an allotment at Halifax Drift, Maidenhall, and when I was being helped by a work colleague who lived on Stoke Park, after a few hours hard work we used to call in The Smock for a drink on the way home. Most welcome.

"In the mid 1990s, the then landlord at The Smock promoted a musical event one Saturday night. The star of the evening was the late legendary saxophonist Dick Heckstall-Smith, who had started his career with Alexis Korners Blues Incorporated.

"He moved on to be a member of the Graham Bond Organisation, along with Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce. and then John Mayall and The Bluesbreakers. On the evening he was supported by a local band, which included well known local musicians Ben Foster and Paul Gill."

Reader David Pink said his late mum, Barbara Pink, is second on the right in this photo from The Suffolk Punch pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant





The Suffolk Punch in Norwich Road is another of the pubs we have recently featured. David Pink wrote in: "Just looking at the photos of the Suffolk Punch brought back some memories.

"We lived in Cromer Road so a lot of the faces and some of the names are very familiar to me." He said his late mum and dad were both in photos we featured, his mum in a group of customers and his dad at the back of a group photo of darts players. His parents went on to run the pub.

Playing pub games at the Suffolk Punch pub in 1974. David Pink said his late dad is in the group of darts players at the back. - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

Zoe Foulger and Michael Foulger both wrote in to say they recognised relations in our photos of The Railway pub from 1975, identifying Dorothy Foulger, known as Dot, Leslie Foulger and Tom Capon.

Michael Foulger said his grandad, Tom Capon, and mum, Dot, are both in this photo taken at The Railway pub in Ipswich in 1975 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

The Railway pub, Ipswich in 1975. Michael Foulger said his stepdad, Leslie Foulger, is second from the left - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

Which was your favourite pub over the years?