Memories of Rag Week fun - are you in our photo gallery?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM January 26, 2021   
The 'Allo 'Allo themed It's a Knockout team at Chantry sixth form's Rag Week in 1988

Did you take part in school and college Rag Week antics over the years?

Rag Week at Suffolk New College, Ipswich in 2012

Today we are sharing more photos of these lighthearted student fundraising events around the Ipswich area, including photos from Chantry and Northgate High Schools and Suffolk College.

Despite the falling rain the Chantry pupils still had fun with throwing water during Rag Week in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Nazima Abulkhairi got in touch when a previous Days Gone By article brought back memories of Rag Week at Chantry, and sent in her own photos.

Students taking part in Chantry Rag Week in 1988

She wrote: "I spotted your black and white photos of Chantry Sixth Form pupils throwing water as part of an 'It's A Knockout! tournament.

Nazima Abulkhairi dressed up as Michelle from 'Allo 'Allo for the 1988 Chantry sixth form Rag Week

"This event was arranged by both me and Anita Smith, as part of the Rag Week of 1988. The theme was 'Allo 'Allo! and teams entered this rather messy/rainy competition held on the school field. The fancy dress costumes for this were fab. 

Students at Suffolk College gave a fashion show as part of their Rag Week events in March 1969.

"We also did a wheelchair push through Ipswich town centre, led by a student depicting Madam Fanny, with our collection buckets in hand. The culminating total for the World Wildlife Fund and a muscular dystrophy charity was an impressive £600.

Suffolk College students Rag Week fancy dress fundraising in Ipswich in 2006 

"I chose to become the waitress Michelle for the festivities, in the days of the 80s big hair. I remember a friend of my Mum's creating a little apron for this occasion - not sure where it is now though. Happy memories!

Northgate High School Ipswich Rag Week sponsored run in 1993

Alexandra Potter also had photos of Rag Week at Chantry, and still has copies of the Rag Mag from 1989, containing everything from spoof recipes to a humorous problem page.

Students Rag Week stunts on the Cornhill, Ipswich in July 1967

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk 

