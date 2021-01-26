Memories of Rag Week fun - are you in our photo gallery?
- Credit: Nazima Abulkhairi
Did you take part in school and college Rag Week antics over the years?
Today we are sharing more photos of these lighthearted student fundraising events around the Ipswich area, including photos from Chantry and Northgate High Schools and Suffolk College.
Nazima Abulkhairi got in touch when a previous Days Gone By article brought back memories of Rag Week at Chantry, and sent in her own photos.
She wrote: "I spotted your black and white photos of Chantry Sixth Form pupils throwing water as part of an 'It's A Knockout! tournament.
"This event was arranged by both me and Anita Smith, as part of the Rag Week of 1988. The theme was 'Allo 'Allo! and teams entered this rather messy/rainy competition held on the school field. The fancy dress costumes for this were fab.
"We also did a wheelchair push through Ipswich town centre, led by a student depicting Madam Fanny, with our collection buckets in hand. The culminating total for the World Wildlife Fund and a muscular dystrophy charity was an impressive £600.
"I chose to become the waitress Michelle for the festivities, in the days of the 80s big hair. I remember a friend of my Mum's creating a little apron for this occasion - not sure where it is now though. Happy memories!
Alexandra Potter also had photos of Rag Week at Chantry, and still has copies of the Rag Mag from 1989, containing everything from spoof recipes to a humorous problem page.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of staff photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager seriously injured in Ipswich stabbing
- 2 Police on scene of 'ongoing incident' in Ipswich cul-de-sac
- 3 Aldi to retain Whitton Meredith Road store after taking it off the market
- 4 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
- 5 New mass vaccination centre in Ipswich opens today
- 6 Teenage drug dealer carrying knuckleduster spared jail
- 7 Police continue to investigate stabbing of teenager
- 8 Danger warning after seal pup rescued from fishing net by member of public
- 9 Death of 'happy go lucky' woman could not have been predicted
- 10 Body discovered in Thetford Forest Park