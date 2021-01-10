News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
From 45s to CDs, which record shops were your favourites over the years?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM January 10, 2021   
Radio and TV personality Noel Edmonds opened Parrot Records in Ipswich in April 1976

Radio and TV personality, Noel Edmonds, who had a home near Monks Eleigh for several years, opened Parrot Records in Ipswich in April 1976

Which was your favourite record shop in Ipswich as a teenager?

Radio DJ Bruno Brookes cut the cake as he officially opened the new Virgin Megastore in Ipswich in 1986

Radio DJ Bruno Brookes cut the cake as he officially opened the new Virgin Megastore in Ipswich in 1986

Long before the days of CDs, let alone streaming and downloads,  youngsters across the area saved up their pocket money to buy the latest 45s and albums.

Today we're looking back at some of the most popular music shops

Parrot Records, in Queen Street in Ipswich town centre, was the place to browse through endless stacks of LPs back in the 1970s. Top DJ Noel Edmonds carried out the official opening in 1976. 

Later on the store became Rex Records, and continued to be the town's best-known independent record shop until it finally closed in 2005, marking the end of an era.

Fans watching A Happy Accident at the Virgin Megastore, Westgate Street, Ipswich in 2006

Fans watching A Happy Accident at the Virgin Megastore, Westgate Street, Ipswich in 2006

The Ipswich branch of Virgin Megastore was another popular place to buy records, and our gallery includes a photo of DJ Bruno Brookes cutting the cake at an official opening in 1986.

Long View playing at Rex Records, Ipswich in 2005

Long View playing at Rex Records, Ipswich in 2005

Another fondly remembered record shop was Andy's Records, which had branches around the area.

In more recent years, vinyl fans have also been able to seek out their favourite music at pop-up shop events in Ipswich Tourist Information Centre, which has now sadly closed.

Long View playing at Rex Records in Ipswich in 2005

Long View playing at Rex Records in Ipswich in 2005

And local legend Out of Time Records in Fore Street has a great reputation as the place to find vintage albums, although it has had to temporarily close during lockdown.

Chris Mortimer, manager of Out Of Time Records, Fore Street, Ipswich.

Chris Mortimer, manager of Out Of Time Records, Fore Street, Ipswich, in 2013. The shop is looking forward to reopening after lockdown

What are your record shop memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Steve Langdon running a pop-up record store at the Ipswich Tourist Information Centre in 2014

Steve Langdon running a pop-up record store at the Ipswich Tourist Information Centre in 2014

  

