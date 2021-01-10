From 45s to CDs, which record shops were your favourites over the years?
Which was your favourite record shop in Ipswich as a teenager?
Long before the days of CDs, let alone streaming and downloads, youngsters across the area saved up their pocket money to buy the latest 45s and albums.
Today we're looking back at some of the most popular music shops
Parrot Records, in Queen Street in Ipswich town centre, was the place to browse through endless stacks of LPs back in the 1970s. Top DJ Noel Edmonds carried out the official opening in 1976.
Later on the store became Rex Records, and continued to be the town's best-known independent record shop until it finally closed in 2005, marking the end of an era.
The Ipswich branch of Virgin Megastore was another popular place to buy records, and our gallery includes a photo of DJ Bruno Brookes cutting the cake at an official opening in 1986.
Another fondly remembered record shop was Andy's Records, which had branches around the area.
In more recent years, vinyl fans have also been able to seek out their favourite music at pop-up shop events in Ipswich Tourist Information Centre, which has now sadly closed.
And local legend Out of Time Records in Fore Street has a great reputation as the place to find vintage albums, although it has had to temporarily close during lockdown.
What are your record shop memories?