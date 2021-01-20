Your memories of Ipswich record shops through the decades
HMV, Woolworths, Our Price Records and the Co-op have all had affectionate mentions in answer to our question about which Ipswich record shops were your favourites over the years.
One Twitter user asked: "Why no mention of HMV? Been in the town for over 20 years!"
Putting that right, our latest gallery does feature memories from the Ipswich HMV store, including visits by legendary band Status Quo, singer Laura Wright and Grant Nicholas from Feeder.
But many readers have also been reminiscing about local shops and independents - not only the much-loved Parrot Records, later replaced by Rex Records, spotlighted in our previous nostalgia article, but others too.
Former BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Stephen Foster said: "Ear Records in St Helen’s Street springs to mind. The owner also put on Friday night gigs at The Manor Ballroom.
"Looney Tunes in St Nicholas Street was a great place for second-hand LPs and I got lots of ex-jukebox ‘45s at The Record Shop in Dog’s Head Street."
Tony Thorpe wrote: "Going back to the early 70s and my many visits to Ipswich, the first shop I remember buying vinyl from was a second-hand shop which was opposite Revetts motorcycle shop at the top of Norwich Road.
"I also used to sell vinyl here so I could take my girlfriend then out for a meal in Ipswich. There was also a shop which not only sold vinyl but rock T shirts and clothing as well, and that was opposite the Ancient House."
He also remembered "a vinyl shop down Upper Orwell Street which was like the Tardis when you went in, as it looked so small from the outside."
Andy's Records got many mentions. Nicky Martin said on Facebook: "I was always in and out of there. A great record shop, with people in it who knew what they were talking about!"
In the Ipswich Remembers Facebook group, Stephen Sheldrake wrote: "I bought most of mine at what is now Debenhams, but in my 45 singles days was called Footmans. My family lived on Chantry estate but I went to school at Northgate.
"Two buses needed in each direction. But the highlight at the end of the school day was to get off the bus at Tower Ramparts and dive into Footmans and listen to latest releases before hopping on Chantry bus at top of Lloyds Avenue.
"I was a massive Roy Orbison fan and used to save a small amount of pocket money each week so that I could buy every new release that he brought out. Oh, those were the days. But such fantastic memories."
Reader Gary Welham wrote: "During the 1950s I served my apprenticeship as a TV/Radio engineer at Murdochs in the Butter Market. Many of the older readers will remember this shop. The record department was at the rear of the shop.
"The manager always asked me to wear my best suit on a Saturday and keep an eye on people in the record booths. Customers were not to be too noisy.
"Murdochs was a very upmarket, posh shop, which sold grand pianos and many musical instruments.
"After my apprenticeship, I was called up for my National Service. After completing my service I returned to Murdochs, and the first record I bought was Louis Prima and Keely Smith ,That Old Black Magic."
To share your memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk