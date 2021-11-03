Nigel Rea is selling his poster with rare photos of a Led Zeppelin concert in Ipswich in aid of EACH - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Felixstowe photographer Nigel Rea has produced a poster in aid of charity to mark the 50th anniversary of the famous Led Zeppelin concert in Ipswich.

The legendary concert was staged at St Matthew's Baths Hall, which has recently returned to staging concerts, on November 16, 1971.

It has often been described as “Suffolk’s greatest gig”.

Profits from the limited-edition poster featuring Nigel's photos from the night, some of which have never been previously published, will go to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Looking back 50 years, he remembers the concert causing a lot of excitement.

He said: "It was a big deal to have Led Zeppelin in Ipswich.

"The band had just returned from touring Japan and the USA, and came to Ipswich to fulfil a long-standing booking in support of their fourth album."

Nigel said of his decision to support EACH: "They are a great local charity. I have a couple of healthy children and I have always been keen on children's charities."

The swimming pool was boarded over for the intimate gig - and the pictures show just how small the stage was for one of the world’s biggest bands.

"The reason I'm publishing the poster now is that it's the 50th anniversary. I've had a very good reaction so far from people who've seen it," he said.

Nigel was working as a director/cameraman for a film producer based at Hadleigh.

The negatives from the gig were in his attic for nearly 30 years - until a bootleg from the concert hit the headlines and he revealed he had taken his camera to the gig.

The band are depicted at various stages during the concert with Jimmy Page playing a double-necked Gibson guitar and later playing his guitar with a violin bow.

There is also an acoustic set with the band members sitting at the front of the stage.

As well as the photos, the poster also features the set list from the night which changed from gig to gig.

The Ipswich list features new songs promoting their fourth album, including the first outings of Stairway to Heaven, and two very rare encore performances of Weekend and Gallows Pole.

This limited-edition poster is going on sale on Friday, November 5, and costs £20 with all profits going to EACH.

It will be available from Keith Avis Printers in Hadleigh, Out of Time Records in Ipswich, Woodbridge Emporium and Stillwater Books in Felixstowe.