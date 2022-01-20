Trophy tours and new stores: 23 nostalgic pictures of Ipswich in the 1980s

Gallery

Ipswich Town fans celebrate with the team as they parade the UEFA Cup through the town in 1981 - Credit: Archant

Town's players parading the UEFA Cup and the opening of the Tower Ramparts shopping centre were some of the iconic pictures captured in Ipswich in the 1980s.

Twenty-three pictures from our archive have retold what life was like in the town more than 30 years ago.

Taking a tight corner along one of the streets in Ipswich during the cycling race around town in 1981 - Credit: Archant

Youngsters enjoying watersports at Ipswich docks in 1989 - Credit: Archant

A man checks out a bargain at Debenhams in 1985 - Credit: Archant

The Mayor of Ipswich makes a speech at the opening of Northgate Sports Track in 1982 - Credit: Archant

The scene of destruction at Handford Hall School in November 1982 - Credit: Archant

Children taking part in sports day at Morland Primary School in June 1983 - Credit: Archant

Women enjoying a game of snooker in Ipswich in 1981 - Credit: Archant

BMX stunts on one wheel as well as two in Landseer Park in May 1984 - Credit: Archant

Young Ipswich Town fans being shown around the players' changing room at Portman Road in 1988 - Credit: Archant

The site of the Blackfriars monastery in School Street, Ipswich, during the archaeological dig in 1985 - Credit: Archant

Shoppers browsing the sales at Debenhams on New Year's Day 1985 - Credit: Archant

Were you in this Ipswich netball team in 1983? - Credit: Archant

The Grimwades store in Ipswich, which closed in 1996, was illuminated in 1987 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Hospital Radio funfair in 1982 - Credit: Archant

The Ipswich School combined cadet force inspection in May 1986 - Credit: Archant

The opening of Tower Ramparts shopping centre in 1986 - it's now known as Sailmakers - Credit: Archant

Did you go to the fete in Christchurch Park in 1986? - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town beat Manchester City 3-0 at Portman Road in 1987 - Credit: Archant

Crown Pools was officially opened near Ipswich town centre in May 1984 - Credit: Archant

The Hollywoods bar during its official opening night in 1988 - Credit: Archant

Runners taking part in the Ipswich half marathon in 1982 - Credit: Archant