Trophy tours and new stores: 23 nostalgic pictures of Ipswich in the 1980s

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM January 20, 2022
Ipswich Town fans celebrate with the team as they parade the UEFA Cup in 1981. You're not on here, s

Ipswich Town fans celebrate with the team as they parade the UEFA Cup through the town in 1981 - Credit: Archant

Town's players parading the UEFA Cup and the opening of the Tower Ramparts shopping centre were some of the iconic pictures captured in Ipswich in the 1980s.

Twenty-three pictures from our archive have retold what life was like in the town more than 30 years ago.

Taking a tight corner along one of the streets in Ipswich during the race around town in 1981

Taking a tight corner along one of the streets in Ipswich during the cycling race around town in 1981 - Credit: Archant

Watersports at Ipswich Docks in 1989

Youngsters enjoying watersports at Ipswich docks in 1989 - Credit: Archant

The sales at Debenhams from January 1985 Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

A man checks out a bargain at Debenhams in 1985 - Credit: Archant

The Mayor of Ipswich makes a speech at the opening of Northgate Sports Track in 1982. Picture: RICHA

The Mayor of Ipswich makes a speech at the opening of Northgate Sports Track in 1982 - Credit: Archant

The scene of destruction at Handford Hall School in November 1982

The scene of destruction at Handford Hall School in November 1982 - Credit: Archant

A sports day held at Morland Primary School, Ipswich, in June 1983

Children taking part in sports day at Morland Primary School in June 1983 - Credit: Archant

Women enjoying a game of snooker in Ipswich in 1981

Women enjoying a game of snooker in Ipswich in 1981 - Credit: Archant

BMX stunts on one wheel as well as two in Landseer Park in May 1984

BMX stunts on one wheel as well as two in Landseer Park in May 1984 - Credit: Archant

Young Ipswich Town fans being shown around the players' changing room at Portman Road in 1988

Young Ipswich Town fans being shown around the players' changing room at Portman Road in 1988 - Credit: Archant

The site of the Blackfriars monastery in School Street, Ipswich, during the archaeological dig in 19

The site of the Blackfriars monastery in School Street, Ipswich, during the archaeological dig in 1985 - Credit: Archant

Shoppers browsing the sales at Debenhams on New Year's Day 1985

Shoppers browsing the sales at Debenhams on New Year's Day 1985 - Credit: Archant

Were you in this Ipswich netball team in 1983?

Were you in this Ipswich netball team in 1983? - Credit: Archant

The Grimwades store in Ipswich, which closed in 1996, was illuminated in 1987

The Grimwades store in Ipswich, which closed in 1996, was illuminated in 1987 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Hospital Radio funfair in 1982

Ipswich Hospital Radio funfair in 1982 - Credit: Archant

The Ipswich School combined cadet force inspection in May 1986. Were you there?

The Ipswich School combined cadet force inspection in May 1986 - Credit: Archant

The opening of Tower Ramparts shopping centre in 1986 - it's now known as Sailmakers

The opening of Tower Ramparts shopping centre in 1986 - it's now known as Sailmakers - Credit: Archant

Did you go to the fete in Christchurch Park in 1986? Picture: ARCHANT

Did you go to the fete in Christchurch Park in 1986? - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town beat Manchester City 3-0 at Portman Road in 1987

Ipswich Town beat Manchester City 3-0 at Portman Road in 1987 - Credit: Archant

Crown Pools was officially opened near Ipswich town centre in May 1984

Crown Pools was officially opened near Ipswich town centre in May 1984 - Credit: Archant

The Hollywoods bar during its official opening night in 1988

The Hollywoods bar during its official opening night in 1988 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich half marathon 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

Runners taking part in the Ipswich half marathon in 1982 - Credit: Archant

BMXers from across the world came to Ipswich for a meet in 1989

BMXers from across the world came to Ipswich for a meet in 1989 - Credit: Archant

