Are you in our photos of Christmas fairs from 1960s-80s in Days Gone By?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:37 PM December 8, 2020   
Hadleigh East House Christmas Fair in November 1981

Hadleigh East House Christmas Fair in November 1981 - Credit: Archant

Christmas fairs have brought endless fun and festivity to the area over the decades.

Star MemoriesLinda Cunningham opening Britannia Road Christmas Fair December 1971Neg 26589

Actress Linda Cunningham opening Britannia Road Christmas Fair in Ipswich in December 1971 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at a selection of these entertaining events from Christmas past around Suffolk.

Stowupland Church Christmas Fair in December 1972

Stowupland Church Christmas Fair in December 1972. Do you remember meeting Santa? - Credit: Archant

Sadly, many events are having to be cancelled or going online this year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

East Hadleigh Youth Clubs Christmas Fair in November 1980

East Hadleigh Youth Clubs Christmas Fair in November 1980 - Credit: Archant

But it has been a different story over the years, with families pouring into halls and community centres to join in the seasonal activities and meet Father Christmas.

East Battisford Church Christmas Fair in December 1972

East Battisford Church Christmas Fair in December 1972 - Credit: Archant

A special guest at one of the events featured here was actress Linda Cunningham, who opened the Britannia Road Christmas Fair in Ipswich in December 1971.

The Christmas fair at Little Glemham in December 1969.

The Christmas fair at Little Glemham in December 1969. - Credit: Archant

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS. 
Order photos from our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Ipswich Toy Library Christmas Fair held in November 1980. 

Ipswich Toy Library Christmas Fair held in November 1980. - Credit: Archant

Suffolk

