Did you join in these keep-fit and aqua-fitness classes?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM August 19, 2021   
An aqua fitness class at Crown Pools, Ipswich, in 2002

An aqua fitness class at Crown Pools, Ipswich, in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Do you remember taking part in keep-fit or aqua fitness classes over the years?

A keep-fit rally at Hadleigh High School in May 1983

A keep-fit rally at Hadleigh High School in May 1983 - Credit: Archant

Over the last 18 months, people really missed fitness sessions during lockdown, and were only too happy when they could exercise again in person.

An aqua fitness class at Crown Pools, Ipswich in 2002

An aqua fitness class at Crown Pools, Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at women's fitness classes in Suffolk in the 1970s and 1980s, and aqua fit sessions at Crown Pools in Ipswich in 2002.

An aqua fitness class at Crown Pools, Ipswich, in 2002

An aqua fitness class at Crown Pools, Ipswich, in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot yourself or any familiar faces taking part in the workouts?

800 women from Suffolk at the Pier Pavilion, Felixstowe, for a keep-fit session with health guru Eileen Fowler in May 1976

800 women from Suffolk at the Pier Pavilion, Felixstowe, for a keep-fit session with health guru Eileen Fowler in May 1976 - Credit: Archant

As well as aerobic exercises in the water, our photo gallery also features Keep Fit rallies on dry land, including a visit by health guru Eileen Fowler to the Pier Pavilion in Felixstowe in the 1970s.

Keep Fit at Whitton Sports Centre Community Day in Ipswich in 1988

Keep Fit at Whitton Sports Centre Community Day in Ipswich in 1988 - Credit: Archant

But it's not just leisure centres and pools seen here helping to boost fitness - there's also a photo of a ladies' keep-fit session at The Swan pub in Westerfield in 1986.

A ladies' keep-fit workout at The Swan, Westerfield, in September 1986

A ladies' keep-fit workout at The Swan, Westerfield, in September 1986 - Credit: Archant

A keep fit rally at Beyton Middle School in December 1981

A keep fit rally at Beyton Middle School in December 1981 - Credit: Archant


