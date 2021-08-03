Published: 7:00 PM August 3, 2021

Sir Keith Mills, deputy director of the 2012 Olympics, with pupils at Heath Primary School in Kesgrave in 2008 - Credit: Alex Fairfull/Archant

As the Tokyo 2020 Olympics inspire the nation, we're looking back at the excitement in Suffolk ahead of London 2012.

A Mini Olympics for primary school children at Northgate Sports Centre, Ipswich, in 2010 - Credit: Wendy Turner/Archant

For several years before the event, schools, clubs and sports centres around the area joined in the big build-up.

Sir Keith Mills, London Olympics 2012 deputy director, opening Heath Primary School's wall of tiles in 2010 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Pupils at Heath Primary School in Kesgrave got involved in several Olympic-themed projects, and were successful in a competition to design a velodrome.

The school also created an impressive wall of tiles, featuring messages from all pupils and many sporting personalities.

This was officially opened by Sir Keith Mills, deputy director of the London Olympics, in 2008, on his third visit to the school.

Lord Seb Coe visiting Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre in 2009, to have a look at the facilities ahead of the 2012 Olympics. - Credit: Alex Fairfull/Archant

Director of the London 2012 Olympics Lord Seb Coe also visited Suffolk the following year. The running legend visited Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre, to find out how the Olympics were inspiring a new generation of talent.

Ross Edgar, cycling silver medallist at the Beijing Olympics, at Moreton Hall Community Centre in Bury St Edmunds with young cyclists in 2008 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

And Olympics nostalgia was in the air at Amberfield School in Nacton, where students dressed up for a 1912 Olympics event in 2011.

Pupils at Amberfield School, Nacton took part in a 1912 Olympics event in 2011 - Credit: Phil Morley/Archant

Pupils from Heath Primary School in Kesgrave in 2008, celebrating their success in a national competition to design the Velodrome for the 2012 Olympics - Credit: Simon Parker/Archant

Danny Crates, 800 metres gold medallist at the Athens Paralympics, with children at Great Cornard Upper School in 2006 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant



