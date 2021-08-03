News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
When Suffolk caught Olympics fever in the build-up to London 2012

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM August 3, 2021   
Sir Keith Mills, deputy director of the 2012 Olympics, with pupils at Heath Primary School in Kesgravein 2008

As the Tokyo 2020 Olympics inspire the nation, we're looking back at the excitement in Suffolk ahead of London 2012.

A Mini Olympics for primary school children at Northgate Sports Centre, Ipswich, in 2010

For several years before the event, schools, clubs and sports centres around the area joined in the big build-up.

Sir Keith Mills, London Olympics 2012 deputy director, at Heath Primary School in Kesgave in 2010

Pupils at Heath Primary School in Kesgrave got involved in several Olympic-themed projects, and were successful in a competition to design a velodrome.

The school also created an impressive wall of tiles, featuring messages from all pupils and many sporting personalities.

This was officially opened by Sir Keith Mills, deputy director of the London Olympics, in 2008, on his third visit to the school.

Lord Seb Coe visiting Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre in 2009, to have a look at the facilities ahead of the 2012 Olympics.

Director of the London 2012 Olympics Lord Seb Coe also visited Suffolk the following year. The running legend visited Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre, to find out how the Olympics were inspiring a new generation of talent.

Ross Edgar, cycling silver medallist, at Moreton Hall Community Centre in Bury St Edmunds in 2008

And Olympics nostalgia was in the air at Amberfield School in Nacton, where students dressed up for a 1912 Olympics event in 2011.

Pupils at Amberfield School, Nacton took part in a 1912 Olympics event in 2011

Pupils at Amberfield School, Nacton, took part in a 1912 Olympics event in 2011

A Mini Olympics for primary school children at Northgate Sports Centre, Ipswich, in 2010

Pupils from Heath Primary School in Kesgrave in 2008, celebrating their success in a competition

Danny Crates, 800 metres gold medallist at the Athens Paralympics, with children at Great Cornard Upper School in 2006

