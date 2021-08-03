When Suffolk caught Olympics fever in the build-up to London 2012
- Credit: Alex Fairfull/Archant
As the Tokyo 2020 Olympics inspire the nation, we're looking back at the excitement in Suffolk ahead of London 2012.
For several years before the event, schools, clubs and sports centres around the area joined in the big build-up.
Pupils at Heath Primary School in Kesgrave got involved in several Olympic-themed projects, and were successful in a competition to design a velodrome.
The school also created an impressive wall of tiles, featuring messages from all pupils and many sporting personalities.
This was officially opened by Sir Keith Mills, deputy director of the London Olympics, in 2008, on his third visit to the school.
Director of the London 2012 Olympics Lord Seb Coe also visited Suffolk the following year. The running legend visited Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre, to find out how the Olympics were inspiring a new generation of talent.
And Olympics nostalgia was in the air at Amberfield School in Nacton, where students dressed up for a 1912 Olympics event in 2011.
To order copies of these photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver in Ipswich
- 2 Ipswich bar forced to close early after staff attacked
- 3 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
- 4 Container ship that blocked Suez Canal due to arrive in Felixstowe
- 5 A12 fully reopened after serious crash
- 6 New restaurant set to open at former Little Waitrose store this year
- 7 Man taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud in Ipswich riverbank
- 8 Man drove into ex-partner's parked car outside Gainsborough Labour and Social Club
- 9 Developer 'ecstatic' as multi-million pound town hotel gets green light
- 10 Smash-and-grab thief caught holding woman's stolen purse