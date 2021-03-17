News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Were you a member of the Girls' Brigade as a youngster?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM March 17, 2021   
A  Girls' Brigade swimming Gala at Hadleigh in February 1980

A Girls' Brigade swimming Gala at Hadleigh in February 1980 - Credit: Archant

Calling former Girls' Brigade members! Today we are looking back at the popular girls' organisation around Suffolk over the years.

16th Ipswich Girls Brigade during their open evening in February 1985

16th Ipswich Girls Brigade during their open evening in February 1985 - Credit: Archant

As well as church parades, members have taken part in all kinds of activities. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery?

Stowmarket Girls' Brigade 'Jig-In' jigsaw event in February 1983

Stowmarket Girls' Brigade 'Jig-In' jigsaw event in February 1983 - Credit: Archant

The organisation has around 9,000 members in England and Wales, with 2,000 leaders. Members cover an age range from four to 18, and there are also activities for over-18s.

Bury St Edmunds Girls' Brigade Awards in December 1967

Bury St Edmunds Girls' Brigade Awards in December 1967 - Credit: Archant

The Girls' Brigade was founded in Ireland in 1893, making it an older organisation than the Girl Guides, which started in 1910. It celebrated its centenary in 1993. However, it is 10 years younger than the Boys' Brigade, which started in 1883.

An Elmsett Girls' Brigade presentation in April 1986

An Elmsett Girls' Brigade presentation in April 1986 - Credit: Archant

Although groups have not been able to meet in person during lockdown, they have been holding activities online and look forward to meeting again when restrictions are eased.

Past and present members of 7th Ipswich Girls Brigade at Christ Church, Tacket Street, Ipswich in 2007

Past and present members of 7th Ipswich Girls Brigade at Christ Church, Tacket Street, Ipswich in 2007 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A Girls' Brigade sponsored silence in February 1983.

A Girls' Brigade sponsored silence in February 1983. Do you know where this was held and did you take part? - Credit: Archant

Hatfield Road Girls' Brigade in Ipswich held a Cook-In February 1981

Hatfield Road Girls' Brigade in Ipswich held a Cook-In February 1981 - Credit: Archant


Ipswich News

