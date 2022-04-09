News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Do you remember these old Ipswich bars and nightclubs?

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:00 PM April 9, 2022
Hollywoods during it's official opening night in 1988

Hollywoods during it's official opening night in 1988 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich has seen many night-time destinations come and go over the past decades.

Following the news that Unit 17 in Ipswich will be closing soon, here is a look back at some nightclubs and bars in the Suffolk town that readers may have visited in the past - and rekindle some old memories.

Hollywood

A typical night in Hollywoods in 1993 as people gradually made their way to the dancefloor

A typical night in Hollywoods in 1993 as people gradually made their way to the dancefloor - Credit: Archant

Opening in 1988 on Princes Street in the town, the Hollywood nightclub was hugely popular and drew party-goers from across Suffolk.

It rebranded in the 1990s as Kartouche and later, Zest, before becoming the Malthouse live music venue and eventually undergoing transformation into offices.

Liquid

The Liquid building is the oldest building in Cardinal Park and has been there since 1999. These pic

The Liquid building is the oldest building in Cardinal Park and has been there since 1999 - Credit: Archant

Liquid, which first opened in 1999, was regularly packed out, with long queues of clubbers eagerly waiting to get in. 

It later became Unit 17, which is set to close after Easter Sunday this year.

Trader Jack's

This breakdancers shows off his moves at hip hop night at Traders Bar in Ipswich back in August 1999

This breakdancers shows off his moves at hip hop night at Traders Bar in Ipswich back in August 1999 - Credit: Archant

At Trader Jack's, a selection of DJ's and performers would appear at special event nights, such as the hip hop night depicted here in 1999.

The bar was located next to Zest in the original Hollywood's club.

Roundhouse

Greyfriars demolition

The Greyfriars had a nightclub and later restaurant - Credit: Archant

The Greyfriars Centre was built in the 1960s and was home to a number of clubs including the Merlin, Lafayette and Roundhouse before becoming an Asian restaurant.

It was largely demolished in 1984 and by 2012, it has become a normal roundabout again. 

Betty's 

Betty's nightclub in Ipswich

In Elm Street, Betty's was famous as an openly gay-friendly venue before its closure in 2013 after the retirement of owner Ali Strickland.

The site of Betty's is now The Club, which is open on a Friday and Saturday night on Cornhill.

First Floor Club

The Barron Knights at the First Floor Club in January 1970

The Barron Knights at the First Floor Club in January 1970 - Credit: Archant

Opening in the 1960s, there was a time when the First Floor Club was the only late-night venue in Ipswich.

The venue hosted comedians such as Bob Monkhouse and Ronnie Corbett along with musical acts, musicians and DJs.

The club went on to be known as Liberty's and Fire and Ice before closing in 2010 and being converted into flats.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon