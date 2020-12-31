Are you in our photos of past New Year celebrations on Ipswich Cornhill?
- Credit: Archant
Have you ever seen in the New Year on the Cornhill in Ipswich? If so, you might be in our nostalgic photos of past celebrations.
This year, New Year's Eve will of course be very different because of Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions, and we will all need to stay at home and celebrate with our own households.
However, in past years it has been another story, with large crowds turning out each year in the heart of Ipswich to celebrate together.
Our photos show crowds of people laughing and dancing in the town centre as the clock strikes midnight to mark the start of the next 12 months.
Can you spot yourself, a friend or a family member among the revellers?
Do you have special New Year's memories, from parties to resolutions which changed your life?