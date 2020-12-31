News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Are you in our photos of past New Year celebrations on Ipswich Cornhill?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM December 31, 2020   
New Year celebrations on the Cornhill in Ipswich in 1989

New Year celebrations on the Cornhill in Ipswich in 1989 - Credit: Archant

Have you ever seen in the New Year on the Cornhill in Ipswich? If so, you might be in our nostalgic photos of past celebrations.

New Year 2003 celebrations with crowds on the Cornhill in Ipswich

New Year celebrations on the Cornhill in Ipswich at the dawn of 2003 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

This year, New Year's Eve will of course be very different because of Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions, and we will all need to stay at home and celebrate with our own households.

The Cornhill in Ipswich was packed with people celebrating the New Year in 1990

The Cornhill was packed with people celebrating the New Year in 1990 - Credit: Archant

However, in past years it has been another story, with large crowds turning out each year in the heart of Ipswich to celebrate together.

Did you celebrate New Year's Eve 1990 on the Cornhill in Ipswich?

Did you celebrate New Year's Eve 1990 on the Cornhill in Ipswich? - Credit: Archant

Our photos show crowds of people laughing and dancing in the town centre as the clock strikes midnight to mark the start of the next 12 months.

New Year celebrations with crowds dancing on Ipswich Cornhill in 1989

New Year celebrations with crowds dancing on Ipswich Cornhill in 1989 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot yourself, a friend or a family member among the revellers?

New Year 2003 celebrations on the Cornhill in Ipswich 

New Year 2003 celebrations on the Cornhill in Ipswich - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Do you have special New Year's memories, from parties to resolutions which changed your life? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

A packed Ipswich Cornhill just before midnight at New Year celebrations in 1988 

A packed Ipswich Cornhill just before midnight at New Year celebrations in 1988 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant


New Year Celebrations, Cornhill, 1989

Crowds celebrating New Year 1989 on the Cornhill in Ipswich - Credit: Archant


You may also want to watch:

