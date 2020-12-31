Published: 6:00 PM December 31, 2020

New Year celebrations on the Cornhill in Ipswich in 1989 - Credit: Archant

Have you ever seen in the New Year on the Cornhill in Ipswich? If so, you might be in our nostalgic photos of past celebrations.

New Year celebrations on the Cornhill in Ipswich at the dawn of 2003 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

This year, New Year's Eve will of course be very different because of Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions, and we will all need to stay at home and celebrate with our own households.

The Cornhill was packed with people celebrating the New Year in 1990 - Credit: Archant

However, in past years it has been another story, with large crowds turning out each year in the heart of Ipswich to celebrate together.

Did you celebrate New Year's Eve 1990 on the Cornhill in Ipswich? - Credit: Archant

Our photos show crowds of people laughing and dancing in the town centre as the clock strikes midnight to mark the start of the next 12 months.

New Year celebrations with crowds dancing on Ipswich Cornhill in 1989 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot yourself, a friend or a family member among the revellers?

New Year 2003 celebrations on the Cornhill in Ipswich - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

A packed Ipswich Cornhill just before midnight at New Year celebrations in 1988 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant





Crowds celebrating New Year 1989 on the Cornhill in Ipswich - Credit: Archant



