Did you enjoy nights out at Betty's in Ipswich in 2003?

Published: 11:48 AM August 8, 2021

Do you remember Betty's nightclub in Ipswich? If so you may spot yourself in our photo gallery.

The popular town-centre venue closed in 2013 - but it is still fondly-remembered by many who had nights out there over the years.

Our photos featured here were taken in 2003 on a night out at the club, also known as Betty Ford's, which was based on the Cornhill.

The longest-running club in Ipswich, Betty's held a farewell party in 2013. Later the same year, the venue became KC's Bar and Nightclub.

It is now new nightspot The Club, which relaunched this summer, after opening for just a few weeks before lockdown forced it to close for more than a year.

