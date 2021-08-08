Did you enjoy nights out at Betty's in Ipswich in 2003?
- Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant
Do you remember Betty's nightclub in Ipswich? If so you may spot yourself in our photo gallery.
The popular town-centre venue closed in 2013 - but it is still fondly-remembered by many who had nights out there over the years.
Our photos featured here were taken in 2003 on a night out at the club, also known as Betty Ford's, which was based on the Cornhill.
Our photographer went along and met some of those enjoying a night out.
The longest-running club in Ipswich, Betty's held a farewell party in 2013. Later the same year, the venue became KC's Bar and Nightclub.
It is now new nightspot The Club, which relaunched this summer, after opening for just a few weeks before lockdown forced it to close for more than a year.
