Did you enjoy nights out at Betty's in Ipswich in 2003?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:48 AM August 8, 2021   
Some of those enjoying a night out at Betty's in Ipswich in 2003

Some of those enjoying a night out at Betty's in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Do you remember Betty's nightclub in Ipswich? If so you may spot yourself in our photo gallery.

Betty Ford's featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column in 2003

Betty Ford's featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column in 2003 - Credit: Archant

The popular town-centre venue closed in 2013 - but it is still fondly-remembered by many who had nights out there over the years.

Our photos featured here were taken in 2003 on a night out at the club, also known as Betty Ford's, which was based on the Cornhill.

Enjoying a drink at Betty's nightclub in Ipswich in 2003

Enjoying a drink at Betty's nightclub in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Our photographer went along and met some of those enjoying a night out.

A night out at Betty Ford's in 2003

A night out at Betty Ford's in 2003 - Credit: Archant

The longest-running club in Ipswich, Betty's held a farewell party in 2013. Later the same year, the venue became KC's Bar and Nightclub.

A night out at Betty's nightclub in Ipswich in 2003

A night out at Betty's nightclub in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Archant

It is now new nightspot The Club, which relaunched this summer, after opening for just a few weeks before  lockdown forced it to close for more than a year. 

If you would like to order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

A night out in Betty Ford's in Ipswich in 2003

A night out in Betty Ford's in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Archant

A night out at Betty's nightclub in Ipswich in 2003

A night out at Betty's nightclub in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Archant

Friends enjoying a night out at Betty's in Ipswich in 2003

Friends enjoying a night out at Betty's in Ipswich in 2003 - Credit: Archant


Ipswich News

