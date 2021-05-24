Published: 7:00 PM May 24, 2021

Enjoying a night out at the Defiance Inn in Ipswich in 1975

Were you a regular at The Defiance Inn pub in Ipswich back in the 1970s?

A group photograph at the Defiance Inn in Ipswich

The Defiance, which stood in Stoke Street, is one of the town's many lost pubs, having called last orders for the final time in 1996.

Customers at the Defiance Inn, Ipswich, in 1975

However, in 1975 it was a popular meeting place, as these photos show.

Having a smoke outside the Defiance Inn in Stoke Street, Ipswich, in 1975

Our photographer went along to meet some of the customers enjoying a night out. Can you see any faces you recognise?

The Defiance dated back to the 1830s and CAMRA says on its website it may have been named after either a ship or a mail-coach.

Behind the bar at The Defiance Inn in Ipswich in 1975

After closure, it was converted for residential use but stood empty for many years. More recently, plans were put forward for flats on the site.

Enjoying a pint at The Defiance Inn in Stoke Street, Ipswich, in 1975

The Defiance Inn pub in Stoke Street, Ipswich




