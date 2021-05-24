A lost pub - do you remember The Defiance Inn in the 1970s?
- Credit: Archant
Were you a regular at The Defiance Inn pub in Ipswich back in the 1970s?
The Defiance, which stood in Stoke Street, is one of the town's many lost pubs, having called last orders for the final time in 1996.
However, in 1975 it was a popular meeting place, as these photos show.
Our photographer went along to meet some of the customers enjoying a night out. Can you see any faces you recognise?
The Defiance dated back to the 1830s and CAMRA says on its website it may have been named after either a ship or a mail-coach.
After closure, it was converted for residential use but stood empty for many years. More recently, plans were put forward for flats on the site.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
