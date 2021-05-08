Published: 6:00 PM May 8, 2021

Friends getting together at Splitz Bar in Felixstowe in 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Do you remember Splitz Bar in Felixstowe? It's the latest bar to feature in our nostalgia galleries.

Enjoying a drink at Splitz Bar in Felixstowe in January 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

These pictures were taken in January 2002, when the bar was one of the places to be in the resort.

Customers at Splitz Bar in Felixstowe in January 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

At the time, Splitz was based in part of the former Grand Hotel on Bent Hill, together with the very popular Bandbox club.

All smiles at Splitz Bar in Felixstowe in January 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

It was featured in the Evening Star's Caught Out column, after our photographer went along to meet some of the customers as they enjoyed an evening out.

Customers sharing a drink and a chat at Splitz Bar in Felixstowe in 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

The landmark building dates back to the 1890s. The Grand bar is now based there, and although it had to close during lockdown it has now reopened outside at weekends.

Customers at Splitz Bar in Felixstowe in January 2002 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

