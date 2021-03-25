Published: 6:00 PM March 25, 2021

Customers at The Heathlands pub on Foxhall Road in Ipswich in1974 - Credit: Archant

Were you one of the regulars at The Heathlands pub in Ipswich back in 1974?

Today we are recalling a night out at the popular venue in Foxhall Road, which is one of the town's many lost pubs.

Can you recognise any familiar faces among the customers and staff in our Days Gone By gallery?

The pub, dating back to the 1890s, was a community hub for more than a century.

In recent years, it had a sports theme and showed Sky Sports before it closed down in May 2013.

It was then converted into a Tesco store, one of several pubs in the town which have been turned into supermarkets. Others are The Emperor in Norwich Road and The Golden Key pub in Woodbridge Road.

