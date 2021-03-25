News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Did you spend evenings at The Heathlands in 1974?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM March 25, 2021   
Can you name anybody in this picture at the Heathlands pub on Foxhall Road in 1974?. Picture: ARCHAN

Were you one of the regulars at The Heathlands pub in Ipswich back in 1974?

Were you a regular punter at The Heathlands in the 1970s? 

Today we are recalling a night out at the popular venue in Foxhall Road, which is one of the town's many lost pubs. 

A customer at The Heathlands pub in 1974

Can you recognise any familiar faces among the customers and staff in our Days Gone By gallery?

Inside the Heathlands pub in Ipswich in January 1974

The pub, dating back to the 1890s, was a community hub for more than a century.

Enjoying a night out at The Heathlands in Ipswich in 1974

In recent years, it had a sports theme and showed Sky Sports before it closed down in May 2013.

Enjoying a drink at The Heathlands pub, Ipswich, in January 1974. 

It was then converted into a Tesco store, one of several pubs in the town which have been turned into supermarkets. Others are The Emperor in Norwich Road and The Golden Key pub in Woodbridge Road.

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

The Heathlands pub, Ipswich, in January 1974

Author Picture Icon
