Were you one of the regulars at The Heathlands pub in Ipswich back in 1974?
Today we are recalling a night out at the popular venue in Foxhall Road, which is one of the town's many lost pubs.
The pub, dating back to the 1890s, was a community hub for more than a century.
In recent years, it had a sports theme and showed Sky Sports before it closed down in May 2013.
It was then converted into a Tesco store, one of several pubs in the town which have been turned into supermarkets. Others are The Emperor in Norwich Road and The Golden Key pub in Woodbridge Road.
