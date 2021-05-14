Did you enjoy nights out at the Brickmakers Arms in the 1970s?
- Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant
Were you a regular at the Brickmakers Arms in Ipswich in the 1970s?
Today we are looking back at the popular pub in Spring Road during that era.
The Brickmakers Arms has been at the heart of the community since the 19th century, and the CAMRA website has details of landlords dating back to 1880.
It is affectionately known as "The Brickies" and actually changed its name for a few years in the early 2000s, but then went back to its historical name.
Our photos from the 1970s include a darts team group celebrating with trophies, and plenty of smiling faces on both sides of the bar.
The pub reopened in April, with sheltered and heated outdoor seating. For full details, visit @Brickmakersipswich on Facebook.
It usually has a wide range of activities, including darts, pool and quizzes, as well as live music and a summer ska festival.
What are your memories of the Brickmakers Arms? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
