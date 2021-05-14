News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Did you enjoy nights out at the Brickmakers Arms in the 1970s?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM May 14, 2021   
The Brickmakers Arms darts team in 1974

The Brickmakers Arms darts team in 1974 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Were you a regular at the Brickmakers Arms in Ipswich in the 1970s?

Enjoying a round of beers in the Brickmakers Arms in 1973

Enjoying a round of beers in the Brickmakers Arms in 1973 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at the popular pub in Spring Road during that era.

All smiles at The Brickmakers Arms in the 1970s

All smiles at The Brickmakers Arms in the 1970s - Credit: Archant

The Brickmakers Arms has been at the heart of the community since the 19th century, and the CAMRA website has details of landlords dating back to 1880.

Customers at The Brickmakers Arms, Ipswich, in the 1970s - were you a regular?

Customers at The Brickmakers Arms, Ipswich, in the 1970s - were you a regular? - Credit: Archant

It is affectionately known as "The Brickies" and actually changed its name for a few years in the early 2000s, but then went back to its historical name.

Behind the bar at Brickmakers Arms in 1974

Behind the bar at Brickmakers Arms in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Our photos from the 1970s include a darts team group celebrating with trophies, and plenty of smiling faces on both sides of the bar.

A customer taking a dog along to the Brickmakers arms in the 1970s

A customer taking a dog along to the Brickmakers arms in the 1970s - Credit: Archant

The pub reopened in April, with sheltered and heated outdoor seating. For full details, visit @Brickmakersipswich on Facebook.

The Brickmakers Arms in Ipswich in the 1970s

The Brickmakers Arms in Ipswich in the 1970s - Credit: Archant

It usually has a wide range of activities, including darts, pool and quizzes, as well as live music and a summer ska festival.

What are your memories of the Brickmakers Arms? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Nostalgia
Ipswich News

