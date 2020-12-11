News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Are you in our photos from the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich in 1974?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM December 11, 2020   
Behind the bar at Flying Horse Pub, Waterford Road, Ipswich in 1974

Behind the bar at Flying Horse Pub, Waterford Road, Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

There are plenty of 1970s hairstyles and outfits in our latest nostalgia gallery, from the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich.

A crowd of customers at the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich in 1974

A crowd of customers at the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

Photographer David Kindred spent an evening at the pub in Waterford Road in 1974, meeting some of the regular customers and the staff behind the bar.

Plenty of laughs had on an evening Flying Horse Pub in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Plenty of laughs on an evening at the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

The pub opened in 1955, with a licence transferred from the Earl Grey at Fore Hamlet.

Customers at the Flying Horse Pub in Ipswich in 1974

Some of those at the Flying Horse Pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

As a large multi-roomed pub, it has been a community hub over the years. Our photos show punters enjoying a beer and a chat on a night out at the popular meeting-place.

A customer at the Flying Horse Pub in Ipswich in 1974

One of the many punters at the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant

Do these pictures bring back memories for you, or do you have memories of other Suffolk pubs to share? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS. 
Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

The Flying Horse Pub in Waterford Rd, Ipswich in 1974

The Flying Horse Pub in Waterford Rd, Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: David Kindred/Archant


Nostalgia
Suffolk

