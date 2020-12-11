Are you in our photos from the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich in 1974?
There are plenty of 1970s hairstyles and outfits in our latest nostalgia gallery, from the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich.
Photographer David Kindred spent an evening at the pub in Waterford Road in 1974, meeting some of the regular customers and the staff behind the bar.
The pub opened in 1955, with a licence transferred from the Earl Grey at Fore Hamlet.
As a large multi-roomed pub, it has been a community hub over the years. Our photos show punters enjoying a beer and a chat on a night out at the popular meeting-place.
