Are you in our photos from the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich in 1974?

Published: 6:00 PM December 11, 2020

Behind the bar at Flying Horse Pub, Waterford Road, Ipswich in 1974

There are plenty of 1970s hairstyles and outfits in our latest nostalgia gallery, from the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich.

A crowd of customers at the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich in 1974

Photographer David Kindred spent an evening at the pub in Waterford Road in 1974, meeting some of the regular customers and the staff behind the bar.

Plenty of laughs on an evening at the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich in 1974

The pub opened in 1955, with a licence transferred from the Earl Grey at Fore Hamlet.

Some of those at the Flying Horse Pub in Ipswich in 1974

As a large multi-roomed pub, it has been a community hub over the years. Our photos show punters enjoying a beer and a chat on a night out at the popular meeting-place.

One of the many punters at the Flying Horse pub in Ipswich in 1974

The Flying Horse Pub in Waterford Rd, Ipswich in 1974




