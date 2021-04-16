News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Were you at Lowbiza summer beach party at Lix's?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM April 16, 2021   
Youngsters enjoying themselves at the Lowbiza Summer Beach party at Lix's Nightclub in 2002

Youngsters enjoying themselves at the Lowbiza Summer Beach party at Lix's Nightclub in 2002 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Did you enjoy Lowbiza youth events in Felixstowe in the early and mid-2000s?

LowBiza Summer Beach party at Lix's Nightclub in Felixstowe in 2002

LowBiza Summer Beach party at Lix's Nightclub in Felixstowe in 2002 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

If so, you might spot yourself in these photos of Lowbiza parties for teenagers in Felixstowe back in the early to mid-2000s.

Having fun at the Lowbiza Summer Beach party at Lix's Nightclub in Felixstowe in 2002

Having fun at the Lowbiza Summer Beach party at Lix's Nightclub in Felixstowe in 2002 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Were you at the summer beach party at Lix's featured here, from 2002? It was based in the old North Sea Hotel in Sea Road, which was home to several nightspots at different eras, including La Plage.

Youngsters at Lix's nightclub in Felixstowe enjoying a LowBiza evening in 2003

Youngsters at Lix's nightclub in Felixstowe enjoying a LowBiza evening in 2003 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Also included in our gallery are a couple of photos from a Lowbiza event at the hugely popular Bandbox club in 2006.

Youngsters enjoying themselves at the Lowbiza Summer Beach party at Lix's in 2002

Youngsters enjoying themselves at the Lowbiza Summer Beach party at Lix's in 2002 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

The idea of the youth initiative was to give under-18s the chance to go clubbing legally, in a safe environment.

Youngsters at the Lowbiza Summer Beach party at Lix's Nightclub in Felixstowe in July 2002

Youngsters at the Lowbiza Summer Beach party at Lix's Nightclub in Felixstowe in July 2002 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Organisers, including police and the county council, helped teenagers to have a good night out without drink or drugs.

A Lowbiza teenage dance event at the Bandbox Nightclub in Felixstowe in 2006

A Lowbiza teenage dance event at the Bandbox Nightclub in Felixstowe in 2006 - Credit: Phil Morley/Archant

Partygoers could enjoy some non-alcoholic cocktails and dance with friends.

DJ Brett Ruddock at the Lowbiza teenage dance event at the Bandbox Nightclub in Felixstowe in 2006

DJ Brett Ruddock at the Lowbiza teenage dance event at the Bandbox Nightclub in Felixstowe in 2006 - Credit: Phil Morley/Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.  

