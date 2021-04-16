Gallery
Were you at Lowbiza summer beach party at Lix's?
- Credit: John Kerr/Archant
Did you enjoy Lowbiza youth events in Felixstowe in the early and mid-2000s?
If so, you might spot yourself in these photos of Lowbiza parties for teenagers in Felixstowe back in the early to mid-2000s.
Were you at the summer beach party at Lix's featured here, from 2002? It was based in the old North Sea Hotel in Sea Road, which was home to several nightspots at different eras, including La Plage.
Also included in our gallery are a couple of photos from a Lowbiza event at the hugely popular Bandbox club in 2006.
The idea of the youth initiative was to give under-18s the chance to go clubbing legally, in a safe environment.
Organisers, including police and the county council, helped teenagers to have a good night out without drink or drugs.
Partygoers could enjoy some non-alcoholic cocktails and dance with friends.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
