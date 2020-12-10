News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Switching on to Christmas - are you in our photos of festivities?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM December 10, 2020   
Families watch the lights switch on in Woodbridge in 2007

Families watch the lights switch on in Woodbridge in 2007 - Credit: Archant

Big Christmas light switch-ons traditionally draw the crowds across Suffolk.

Singing carols at the Felixstowe Christmas lights switch on in 2003

Singing carols at the Felixstowe Christmas lights switch on in 2003 - Credit: Keith Mindham/Archant

Sadly, this year couldn’t be quite the same as usual – but some events went virtual, such as the Ipswich switch-on, which was shared to get the festive season under way.

Ipswich Cornhill and town centre aglow after the Christmas lights switch on in 2007

Ipswich Cornhill and town centre aglow after the Christmas lights switch on in 2007 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

Today we are looking back at switch-on events, Christmas trees and lights, including the big event held on Ipswich Cornhill each year.

Dreaming of a white Christmas on the Cornhill after the Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on in 2005

Dreaming of a white Christmas on the Cornhill after the Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on in 2005 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

Excited crowds of children regularly turn out to enjoy the event, which has included a wide range of entertainment over the years – and a sprinkling of magical snow.

Scouts putting money into the Evening Star Christmas Tree charity box on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in December 1985

Scouts putting money into the Evening Star Christmas Tree charity box on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in December 1985 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery also features other switch-ons in Suffolk, which help to get everyone in the festive mood and also get the late-night shopping season started.

Switch on of Felixstowe Christmas lights in 2005

Switch on of Felixstowe Christmas lights in 2005 - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Archant

What are your memories of Christmas switch-ons? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS. Order photos via our website  or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.  

St Andrew Choir from Great Cornard sing carols at Sudbury's Christmas Lights switch on in 2009

St Andrew Choir from Great Cornard sing carols at Sudbury's Christmas Lights switch on in 2009 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen/Archant

A busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on in 1984

A busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on in 1984 - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant


 

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

