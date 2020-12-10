Switching on to Christmas - are you in our photos of festivities?

Published: 6:00 PM December 10, 2020

Families watch the lights switch on in Woodbridge in 2007 - Credit: Archant

Big Christmas light switch-ons traditionally draw the crowds across Suffolk.

Singing carols at the Felixstowe Christmas lights switch on in 2003 - Credit: Keith Mindham/Archant

Sadly, this year couldn’t be quite the same as usual – but some events went virtual, such as the Ipswich switch-on, which was shared to get the festive season under way.

Ipswich Cornhill and town centre aglow after the Christmas lights switch on in 2007 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

Today we are looking back at switch-on events, Christmas trees and lights, including the big event held on Ipswich Cornhill each year.

Dreaming of a white Christmas on the Cornhill after the Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on in 2005 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant

Excited crowds of children regularly turn out to enjoy the event, which has included a wide range of entertainment over the years – and a sprinkling of magical snow.

Scouts putting money into the Evening Star Christmas Tree charity box on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in December 1985 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery also features other switch-ons in Suffolk, which help to get everyone in the festive mood and also get the late-night shopping season started.

Switch on of Felixstowe Christmas lights in 2005 - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Archant

St Andrew Choir from Great Cornard sing carols at Sudbury's Christmas Lights switch on in 2009 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen/Archant

A busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on in 1984 - Credit: Richard Snasdell/Archant



