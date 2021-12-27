News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
From Tina Turner to Liberty's: 30 pictures from Ipswich in the 1990s

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:00 PM December 27, 2021
Ipswich Town's Frank Yallop lifts the Second Division title at Portman Road in 1992 after the Brighton match

Ipswich Town's Frank Yallop lifts the Division Two title at Portman Road in 1992 - Credit: Archant

The reopening of the Regent Theatre, Ipswich Town winning the Division Two title and pop stars performing at Portman Road — there was plenty going on in Ipswich in the 1990s.

Thirty pictures from our archive have retold what life was like in Suffolk's county town more than 20 years ago.

Did you go to Liberty's nightclub in Ipswich in 1997?

Did you go to Liberty's nightclub in 1997? - Credit: Archant

Crowds gather outside the Regent Theatre in Ipswich for the 1991 reopening

Crowds gather outside the Regent Theatre in Ipswich for the 1991 reopening - Credit: Archant

Tina Turner performing at Portman Road in 1990

Tina Turner performing at Portman Road in 1990 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the Hughes store at the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich in 1992

Firefighters tackle the blaze at the Hughes store at the Buttermarket in 1992 - Credit: Archant

Town players celebrate winning the Division Two title on the final day of the 1991-92 season

Town players celebrate winning the Division Two title on the final day of the 1991/92 season - Credit: Archant

Francis Rossi and John Edwards playing the Railway pub in Ipswich, which closed down in 2013

Francis Rossi and John Edwards playing the Railway pub, which closed down in 2013 - Credit: Archant

Fans queue to see Status Quo perform at the Railway pub in Ipswich in 1999

Fans queue to see Status Quo perform at the Railway pub in Ipswich in 1999 - Credit: Archant

Sesame Street characters perform at the Ipswich Regent Theatre in March 1993

Sesame Street characters perform at the Regent Theatre in March 1993 - Credit: Archant

A youngster orders a hot dog for late-night Christmas shopping in Ipswich in 1993

A youngster orders a hot dog for late-night Christmas shopping in Ipswich in 1993 - Credit: Archant

Clubbers enjoy a night out in Hollywood in Ipswich back in 1993

Clubbers enjoy a night out in Hollywood back in 1993 - Credit: Archant

An aerial view of Norwich Road in 1994 - more homes have been built in Ipswich since

An aerial view of Norwich Road in 1994 - more homes have been built in Ipswich since - Credit: Archant

Onlookers watch the three Cliff Quay power station chimneys being destroyed in 1994

Onlookers watch the three Cliff Quay power station chimneys being destroyed in 1994 - Credit: Archant

The Cliff Quay power station was demolished after it was decommissioned in 1985

The Cliff Quay power station was demolished after it was decommissioned in 1985 - Credit: Archant

Youngsters enjoy the Chantry fun run in Ipswich in October 1995

Youngsters enjoy the Chantry fun run in October 1995 - Credit: Archant

The Ipswich dock area in June 1992, which is now known as Ipswich Waterfront

The Ipswich dock area in June 1992, which is now known as Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Archant

Staff and costumers of the Emperor Inn gather to give money to the Evening Star's Christmas tree appeal in 1996

Staff and costumers of the Emperor Inn gather to give money to the Evening Star's Christmas tree appeal in 1996 - Credit: Archant

Dire Straits perform at Ipswich Town's Portman Road in 1992

Dire Straits perform at Portman Road in 1992 - Credit: Archant

Live performances were broadcast across the airwaves from the Radio 1 Roadshow in Christchurch Park in 1996

Live performances were broadcast across the airwaves from the Radio 1 Roadshow in Christchurch Park in 1996 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town fans line up to meet Matt Holland and Fabian Wilnis at Boots in Tower Ramparts in April 1999

Town fans line up to meet Matt Holland and Fabian Wilnis at Tower Ramparts in April 1999 - Credit: Archant

Shoppers take to the streets after the Christmas lights switch-on in 1994

Shoppers take to the streets after the Christmas lights switch-on in 1994 - Credit: Richard Snasdell

Campaigners protest the closure of Ipswich Airport in 1997

Campaigners protest the closure of Ipswich Airport in 1997 - Credit: Archant

Matt Holland is presented as an Ipswich Town player at Portman Road in 1997

Matt Holland is presented as an Ipswich Town player in 1997 - Credit: Richard Snasdell

Santa Claus making his way down Ipswich high street in 1994

Santa Claus making his way down Ipswich high street in 1994 - Credit: Archant

Classics of the 60s were the theme of the day at the Ipswich Railway Pub in 1997

Classics of the 60s were the theme of the day at the Railway pub in 1997 - Credit: Andy Parsons

The Co-op put on a in Ipswich concert to celebrate 150 years 

The Co-op put on a in Ipswich concert to celebrate 150 years - Credit: Archant

Students arrive for their first day at Ipswich High School in Woolverstone in September 1992

Students arrive for their first day at Ipswich High School in September 1992 - Credit: Archant

A packed-out pub garden as the Emperor Inn in Ipswich held its annual fun day in August 1996

A packed-out pub garden as the Emperor Inn held its annual fun day in August 1996 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town players parade the Division Two title in 1992

Ipswich Town players parade the Division Two title in 1992 - Credit: Archant

The Chantry estate in Ipswich pictured from the air in 1993

The Chantry estate in Ipswich pictured from the air in 1993 - Credit: Archant


