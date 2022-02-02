Led Zeppelin's lead singer supports Nigel's fundraising with signed poster

Nigel raised more than £3,000 selling the posters in tribute to the gig - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Posters from the night of Suffolk's 'greatest gig' - Led Zeppelin at St Matthew's Baths in 1971 - have raised an amazing £3,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Nigel Rea's rare photographs of the legendary rock band performing in Ipswich were collated into a special limited-edition poster to mark the 50th anniversary of the concert.

He hoped to raise £1,000 but ended up tripling the total, raising more than £3,000.

One special copy of the poster remains after he was given a poster signed by the bands lead singer and lyricist Robert Plant, to be auctioned off to raise more money for EACH.

Robert Plant signed the poster to be auctioned to raise more for EACH - Credit: EACH

Mr Rea said: "It's been quite a journey - exceeded all my expectations, generated a lot of interest and I heard a lot of personal stories from people who wanted to reminisce and relive the memory of the gig.

"When you start these things you don't really know how much you'll be able to raise, but we got so much support from so many people.

"Some people gave more than the £20 they were being sold for when they heard it was going to a good cause.

"And when Purple Zeppelin played their tribute show at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe they not only let me sell the posters but donated the profits from their own merchandise that evening.

"We raised £205 on that night, they're a brilliant act."

Copies of the poster were sold at shops in Ipswich, Hadleigh, Woodbridge and Felixstowe, as well as being shipped to fans and collectors.

Three were sold to super-collectors in America.

Some of Nigel Rea's photos of the Led Zeppelin concert at St Matthew's Baths Hall in 1971 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

It was thought no pictures existed of the gig at St Matthew's Baths in November 1971, but Mr Rea had taken his camera along to the event.

The negatives remained in his attic for nearly 30 years.

Mr Rea continued: "The reaction has been amazing and I couldn't be more pleased or proud. I never expected anything on this scale."

EACH supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Nigel (right) with Matt Plummer, EACH media and PR manager, at The Treehouse, Ipswich - Credit: EACH

Georgina Morrison, EACH community fundraising assistant, said: "We're so grateful to Nigel.

"I'm glad he enjoyed the process, heard some fantastic stories and made some great contacts along the way.

"He's worked so hard and the total raised is absolutely incredible.

"These vital funds will help continue our work supporting families and caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia."