Gallery
Did you enjoy Prom in the Park in Ipswich in 2005?
- Credit: John Kerr/Archant
Listening to music in the great outdoors is one of the pleasures that has returned this summer with easing of restrictions.
Christchurch Park in Ipswich has a natural concert bowl, which has helped to make it the perfect venue for all kinds of musical events over the years.
Today we are looking back to an event from 2005, when the Prom in the Park was staged here - bringing the atmosphere and excitement of Last Night of the Proms to the town.
Classical music fans of all ages relaxed and listened to the English Arts Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Leslie Olive, in an evening which included the traditional flag-waving and patriotic songs.
Among the highlights was be a performance by violinist Nicola Loud, who joined the orchestra to perform the Bruch Violin Concerto in its entirety.
The weather was not perfect, with some early rain, but the event was a success despite this - and is fondly remembered by those who went along.
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Huge flames and smoke as blaze breaks out in Ipswich garden
- 2 'Inspirational' Ipswich science teacher retires after 36 years
- 3 'Out of control' Ipswich man caught with images showing abuse of young boys
- 4 Ipswich road partly closed after collision between motorbike and car
- 5 'We'd welcome him with open arms' - Detmer on potential of Sheeran investment
- 6 Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Suffolk this weekend
- 7 Race Night Live: Witches come unstuck at Wolves. How it all unfolded
- 8 'I'm not ready to let her go' - Funeral planned for Ipswich mum who died after giving birth
- 9 Are shoppers in Ipswich still wearing masks as Covid rules ease?
- 10 Ipswich betting shop staff threatened by man who stole cash