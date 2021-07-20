News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Did you enjoy Prom in the Park in Ipswich in 2005?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM July 20, 2021   
Some of the audience at the Prom in the Park, in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 2005

Some of the audience at the Prom in the Park, in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Listening to music in the great outdoors is one of the pleasures that has returned this summer with easing of restrictions.

The English Arts Orchestra with conductor Leslie Olive at Prom in the Park, Ipswich, in 2005

The English Arts Orchestra with conductor Leslie Olive at Prom in the Park, Ipswich, in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Christchurch Park in Ipswich has a natural concert bowl, which has helped to make it the perfect venue for all kinds of musical events over the years. 

Prom in the Park in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in 2005

Despite early rain, hundreds turned up for a musical feast at Prom in the Park in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Today we are looking back to an event from 2005, when the Prom in the Park was staged here - bringing the atmosphere and excitement of Last Night of the Proms to the town.

The English Arts Orchestra with conductor Leslie Olive at Prom in the Park, Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in 2005

The English Arts Orchestra with conductor Leslie Olive at Prom in the Park, Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Classical music fans of all ages relaxed and listened to the English Arts Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Leslie Olive, in an evening which included the traditional flag-waving and patriotic songs.

Hundreds of people enjoyed Prom in the Park in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in 2005, despite early rain

Hundreds of people enjoyed Prom in the Park in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in 2005, despite early rain - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

 Among the highlights was be a performance by violinist Nicola Loud, who joined the orchestra to perform the Bruch Violin Concerto in its entirety.

A spectacular fireworks display provided the finale at Prom in the Park in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 2005

A spectacular fireworks display provided the finale at Prom in the Park in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

The weather was not perfect, with some early rain, but the event was a success despite this - and is fondly remembered by those who went along.

Music lovers at Prom in the Park in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in 2005

Music lovers at Prom in the Park in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Prom in the Park in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in August, 2005

Prom in the Park in Christchurch Park, Ipswich in August, 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Prom in the Park in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in 2005

Prom in the Park in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant


