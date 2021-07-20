Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM July 20, 2021

Listening to music in the great outdoors is one of the pleasures that has returned this summer with easing of restrictions.

Christchurch Park in Ipswich has a natural concert bowl, which has helped to make it the perfect venue for all kinds of musical events over the years.

Today we are looking back to an event from 2005, when the Prom in the Park was staged here - bringing the atmosphere and excitement of Last Night of the Proms to the town.

Classical music fans of all ages relaxed and listened to the English Arts Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Leslie Olive, in an evening which included the traditional flag-waving and patriotic songs.

Among the highlights was be a performance by violinist Nicola Loud, who joined the orchestra to perform the Bruch Violin Concerto in its entirety.

The weather was not perfect, with some early rain, but the event was a success despite this - and is fondly remembered by those who went along.

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

