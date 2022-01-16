News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

QUIZ: Do you remember which year these major Ipswich events happened?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM January 16, 2022
How well do you remember news stories in Ipswich over the years?

How well do you remember news stories in Ipswich over the years? - Credit: Archant

There have been plenty of major news stories break in Ipswich over the years, including businesses leaving the town centre and the closure of the town's airport.

We've found 10 of the biggest stories that have made the headlines in the Ipswich Star newspaper over the last few decades.

How well do you know Suffolk's county town? Take our quiz to test yourself.

Scoreboard

8 - 10: You know your Chantrys from your Christchurches

5 - 7: Decent score, you remember the headlines well

2 - 4: Not great, you need to get up to speed with the news 

Most Read

  1. 1 Take a look inside new Ipswich restaurant that makes pizza the 'proper way'
  2. 2 Take a look inside 15th Century farmhouse near Ipswich up for sale
  3. 3 Jailed in Suffolk: The county's criminals locked up in the last week
  1. 4 Missing 13-year-old boy from Hadleigh found safe
  2. 5 Empty Ipswich office block could become new flats
  3. 6 Is Ipswich really England's oldest town? Experts give their view
  4. 7 House of Tweed leaves Ipswich after Christmas season
  5. 8 Tattingstone 'suitcase murder': 'Never too late' say police on 55th anniversary
  6. 9 BrewDog, The Botanist and other reasons to be positive about Ipswich town centre
  7. 10 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

0 - 1:  Poor showing. Are you secretly from Norwich?

Quiz
Nostalgia
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A look around the former Debenhams in Ipswich.

Retail | Gallery

Inside Debenhams - Owner's hope to begin filling by end of year

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The new Aldi store in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Overturned lorry on the A12 roundabout in Martlesham near Tesco PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A12 | Updated

Road reopens after five miles of tailbacks on A12 due to lane closure

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Mohammed Shahid Ali, from London, is wanted on recall to prison

Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon