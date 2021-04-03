Remembering Ipswich Music Day
Published: 12:00 PM April 3, 2021
- Credit: Jenny O'Neill
This weekend we are celebrating one of our great cultural institutions - Ipswich Music Day.
Ipswich Music Day is the largest free music festival in the UK
Since 1990, Ipswich Music Day has been entertaining the people of Ipswich and Suffolk on the first weekend of July with a wide variety of music
The event is held across a number of stages dotted around Christchurch Park as well as inside Christchurch Mansion and nearby churches
Who were your favourite local bands?
You may also want to watch:
What do you think makes Ipswich Music Day so special?
To share your memories, please email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after crash on A14 near Coddenham
- 2 Ipswich barber hoping to make it third time lucky with dream shop
- 3 Four Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres to close from June
- 4 Police close A14 after 'serious' accident
- 5 A14 re-opens after 'tragic' collision
- 6 Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting toddler in street
- 7 Suffolk-shot Haunted Hotel film gets prime slot on Amazon from tonight
- 8 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge
- 9 Meet the lockdown babies born in March
- 10 Lidl reveals 'multi-million pound' plans for new Ipswich store
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus