Remembering Ipswich Music Day

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 12:00 PM April 3, 2021   
Ed Sheeran

Did you see this fresh-faced youngster make his Ipswich Music Day debut in 2009? - Credit: Jenny O'Neill

This weekend we are celebrating one of our great cultural institutions - Ipswich Music Day.

Were you involved in the music in the park day from 1996?

Were you involved in the music in the park day from 1996? - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Music Day is the largest free music festival in the UK

Some of the different musical styles on offer throughout the day

Some of the different musical styles on offer throughout the day - Credit: Archant

Since 1990, Ipswich Music Day has been entertaining the people of Ipswich and Suffolk on the first weekend of July with a wide variety of music

EADT/STARRocking with Raindance at the Ipswich music day in Christchurch Park yesterday.Picture

Rocking with Raindance at the Ipswich music day in Christchurch Park - Credit: Owen Hines

The event is held across a number of stages dotted around Christchurch Park as well as inside Christchurch Mansion and nearby churches

Ipswich Music DayCHRISTCHURCH PARKES 8 07 02

Crowds enjoying the entertainment at Ipswich Music Day in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Who were your favourite local bands?

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this picture gallery? Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Can you spot yourself or someone you know in this picture gallery? - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

What do you think makes Ipswich Music Day so special?

MEMBERS OF THE SUFFOLK SCHOOL OF SAMBA ON THE EVENING STAR WORLD STAGE AT IPSWICH MUSIC DAY ON SUNDA

Members of the Suffolk School of Samba on the Ipswich Star World Music Stage in 2000 MEMBERS OF THE SUFFOLK SCHOOL OF SAMBA ON THE EVENING STAR WORLD STAGE AT IPSWICH MUSIC DAY ON SUNDAY. PICTURE : ANDREW HENDRY.9/7/00. - Credit: Archant

To share your memories, please email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

Music
Ipswich Music Day
Ipswich News

