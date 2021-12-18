Gallery
Can you remember Ipswich Sainsbury's stores in the '70s, '80s and '90s?
- Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands
Take a step back in time and see what Sainsbury's supermarkets in Ipswich looked like in years gone by.
Pictures from the Sainsbury Archive show how the chain's supermarkets in Ipswich looked throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s
The images show shoppers and staff inside the chain's stores in Ipswich.
John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann opened the first Sainsbury's store in London's Drury lane in 1869.
By the 1970s the chain had stores across the whole of England and in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.
In 1971, the chain opened a new branch in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich.
J.D. Sainsbury, great-grandchild of John James Sainsbury, was there to greet customers as they queued to get in. J.D. Sainsbury, now 94, is still president of the business.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk
- 2 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals who were locked up this week
- 3 From Debenhams going to Deliveroo arriving - Hot Sausage man sees every change in Ipswich
- 4 Former Brewery Tap to become community restaurant during brewery redevelopment
- 5 Matchday Recap: Town and Sunderland share the spoils
- 6 Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak
- 7 Former Defiance Inn pub set to become shared housing
- 8 Funding will help bring new restaurant to the Cornhill in Ipswich
- 9 Monk accused of abuse was paid off by school and given glowing reference
- 10 Hunt for wanted man who 'could be anywhere in UK' following stabbing
Since then more branches opened in Ipswich, including in Felixstowe Road and Hadleigh Road. There are currently three branches of Sainsbury's in Ipswich and one Sainsbury's Local.
Other branches in the town have closed, such as the branch at 48 Tavern Street which became a Nationwide bank.
You can find out more about the history of Sainsbury's here, or by following their archive on Twitter.