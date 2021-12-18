News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Can you remember Ipswich Sainsbury's stores in the '70s, '80s and '90s?

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:30 PM December 18, 2021
Employees behind the tobacco counter at the Hadleigh Road branch of Sainsbury's in 1992.

Employees behind the tobacco counter at the Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, branch of Sainsbury's in 1992. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Take a step back in time and see what Sainsbury's supermarkets in Ipswich looked like in years gone by.

Pictures from the Sainsbury Archive show how the chain's supermarkets in Ipswich looked throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s

The images show shoppers and staff inside the chain's stores in Ipswich.

John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann opened the first Sainsbury's store in London's Drury lane in 1869.

J.D. Sainsbury, the company's president, greeting customers at the opening of the Upper Brook Street

J.D. Sainsbury, the company's president, greeting customers at the opening of the Upper Brook Street branch around 1971. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Jan 1970Underwood and Son Ltd “Boot and Shoe Factors, Sundriesmen, Cycle, Baby Carriage, Toy Retai

The partially demolished Underwood and Son Ltd at 34-40 Upper Brook Street, Ipswich in January 1970. This photograph was taken from Price’s Boot Store as Underwoods shop was being demolished to be replaced by Sainsbury’s and a C and A store. Avis Cook’s television and radio shop is on the right. - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

By the 1970s the chain had stores across the whole of England and in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

Customers inside the Sainsbury's branch at 38/40 Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, in 1971.

Customers inside the Sainsbury's branch at 38/40 Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, in 1971. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

In 1971, the chain opened a new branch in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich.

The outside of the Sainsbury's store at 38/40 Upper Brook Street, Ipswich

The outside of the Sainsbury's store at 38/40 Upper Brook Street, Ipswich. A sign for the adjacent Double Delight restaurant, which was run by Lyons for Sainsbury's customers is pictured. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

J.D. Sainsbury, great-grandchild of John James Sainsbury, was there to greet customers as they queued to get in. J.D. Sainsbury, now 94, is still president of the business.

Inside the Sainsbury's at 48 Tavern Street, Ipswich, in 1971

Inside the Sainsbury's at 48 Tavern Street, Ipswich, in 1971 - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: Where the Omicron cases have been identified in Suffolk
  2. 2 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals who were locked up this week
  3. 3 From Debenhams going to Deliveroo arriving - Hot Sausage man sees every change in Ipswich
  1. 4 Former Brewery Tap to become community restaurant during brewery redevelopment
  2. 5 Matchday Recap: Town and Sunderland share the spoils
  3. 6 Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak
  4. 7 Former Defiance Inn pub set to become shared housing
  5. 8 Funding will help bring new restaurant to the Cornhill in Ipswich
  6. 9 Monk accused of abuse was paid off by school and given glowing reference
  7. 10 Hunt for wanted man who 'could be anywhere in UK' following stabbing

Since then more branches opened in Ipswich, including in Felixstowe Road and Hadleigh Road. There are currently three branches of Sainsbury's in Ipswich and one Sainsbury's Local.

Other branches in the town have closed, such as the branch at 48 Tavern Street which became a Nationwide bank.

Inside the Sainsbury's at 48 Tavern Street, Ipswich, in 1971

Inside the Sainsbury's at 48 Tavern Street, Ipswich, in 1971 - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Inside the Sainsbury's at 48 Tavern Street, Ipswich, in 1971

Inside the Sainsbury's at 48 Tavern Street, Ipswich, in 1971 - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

You can find out more about the history of Sainsbury's here, or by following their archive on Twitter.






Retail
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich town centre

Updated

Woman taken to hospital after reports of person in the water

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk Coroner's Court

'Devoted' son was fiercely loyal to his family, inquest hears

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
The Steak and Lobster Co in Felixstowe is closed until October. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

'This restaurant needs to stay' - New owners take on Steak Lobster & Co

Abygail Fossett

person
Manchester United Assistant Coach Kieran McKenna

Kieran McKenna set to be named new Ipswich Town manager

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon