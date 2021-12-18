Can you remember Ipswich Sainsbury's stores in the '70s, '80s and '90s?

Gallery

Employees behind the tobacco counter at the Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, branch of Sainsbury's in 1992. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Take a step back in time and see what Sainsbury's supermarkets in Ipswich looked like in years gone by.

Pictures from the Sainsbury Archive show how the chain's supermarkets in Ipswich looked throughout the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s

The images show shoppers and staff inside the chain's stores in Ipswich.

John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann opened the first Sainsbury's store in London's Drury lane in 1869.

J.D. Sainsbury, the company's president, greeting customers at the opening of the Upper Brook Street branch around 1971. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

The partially demolished Underwood and Son Ltd at 34-40 Upper Brook Street, Ipswich in January 1970. This photograph was taken from Price’s Boot Store as Underwoods shop was being demolished to be replaced by Sainsbury’s and a C and A store. Avis Cook’s television and radio shop is on the right. - Credit: Ivan Smith/Archant

By the 1970s the chain had stores across the whole of England and in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

Customers inside the Sainsbury's branch at 38/40 Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, in 1971. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

In 1971, the chain opened a new branch in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich.

The outside of the Sainsbury's store at 38/40 Upper Brook Street, Ipswich. A sign for the adjacent Double Delight restaurant, which was run by Lyons for Sainsbury's customers is pictured. - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

J.D. Sainsbury, great-grandchild of John James Sainsbury, was there to greet customers as they queued to get in. J.D. Sainsbury, now 94, is still president of the business.

Inside the Sainsbury's at 48 Tavern Street, Ipswich, in 1971 - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Since then more branches opened in Ipswich, including in Felixstowe Road and Hadleigh Road. There are currently three branches of Sainsbury's in Ipswich and one Sainsbury's Local.

Other branches in the town have closed, such as the branch at 48 Tavern Street which became a Nationwide bank.

Inside the Sainsbury's at 48 Tavern Street, Ipswich, in 1971 - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

Inside the Sainsbury's at 48 Tavern Street, Ipswich, in 1971 - Credit: The Sainsbury Archive, Museum of London Docklands

You can find out more about the history of Sainsbury's here, or by following their archive on Twitter.




















