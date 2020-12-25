Snow much fun - Are you in our photo gallery from around Suffolk and Essex?
- Credit: Ashley Pickering/Archant
A true white Christmas may be rare - but our gallery features lots of fun in the snow, including some on and around the big day.
Looking back over the years, there are many memories of ice and snow in December, during the school Christmas holidays.
Have you taken part in sledging, snowballs and other wintry fun in years gone by?
If so, you might just spot yourself, or friends and family members, in our gallery of snow photos from around the area.
Christchurch Park in Ipswich is one of the most popular locations for sledging featured in our gallery, along with Castle Park in Colchester.
