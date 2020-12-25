Published: 6:00 PM December 25, 2020

Youngsters sledging in Christchurch Park, Ipswich at Christmas in 2005 - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Archant

A true white Christmas may be rare - but our gallery features lots of fun in the snow, including some on and around the big day.

Boys having fun in the snow at Chelmondiston in December 1968. - Credit: Archant

Looking back over the years, there are many memories of ice and snow in December, during the school Christmas holidays.

Children sledging in Christchurch park at Christmas in 2005 - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Archant

Have you taken part in sledging, snowballs and other wintry fun in years gone by?

Children sledging in Christchurch Park, Ipswich at Christmas 2005 - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Archant

If so, you might just spot yourself, or friends and family members, in our gallery of snow photos from around the area.

Youngsters having fun in the snow at Kelsale in December 1981 - Credit: Archant

Christchurch Park in Ipswich is one of the most popular locations for sledging featured in our gallery, along with Castle Park in Colchester.

Schoolchildren sledging in Castle Park in Colchester in December 2010 - Credit: Andrew Partridge/Archant

Using sledges for a quick getaway during snowball fights at Christchurch Park in 1970 - Credit: Archant

Children playing in snow at Leiston in December 1980 - Credit: Archant

People enjoying the snow near Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds just before Christmas 2009 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen/Archant

Fitting as many as possible onto a sledge as kids take on the hills at Christchurch Park after having a white Christmas in 1970 - Credit: Archant

Making a snowman on The Green at Great Bentley, Colchester, in 2010 - Credit: Andrew Partridge/Archant



