News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Showtime! Can you spot familiar faces in these Spa Pavilion photos?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM July 17, 2021   
The Spa Pavilion float in the procession at Felixstowe Carnival in 2007

The Spa Pavilion float in the procession at Felixstowe Carnival in 2007 - Credit: Archant

Do you remember these shows at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe over the years?

A scene from Cinderella by the Dennis Lowe Theatre company at the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, in 2005

A scene from Cinderella by the Dennis Lowe Theatre company at the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

The iconic venue, which dates back to 1909, reopened earlier this year following easing of lockdown restrictions and is currently advertising a whole range of summer shows.

The Co-op Juniors performed their pantomime 'Ride a Cock Horse' at the Spa Pavilion in 1970

The Co-op Juniors performed their pantomime 'Ride a Cock Horse' at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe, in January 1970 - Credit: Archant

Talented local performers are the focus of our latest Days Gone By feature, which includes photos from the 1960s through to the 2000s, featuring publicity events as well as the actual shows.

Members of the cast of the Stage Door Theatre Company, publicising The King and I in 2002

Members of the cast of the Stage Door Theatre Company, publicising The King and I in 2002 - Credit: Archant

As well as hosting many visiting stars, the much-loved seaside theatre has staged countless productions by Suffolk theatre companies and youngsters.

Crowds watching the Queen's Golden Jubilee entertainment outside the Spa Pavilion in 2002

Crowds watching the Queen's Golden Jubilee entertainment outside the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe in 2002 - Credit: Archant

The Dennis Lowe Theatre Company, Co-op Juniors, Felixstowe Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society, Felixstowe Musical Theatre, Stage Door and many more talented companies have all performed at the theatre over the years.

Young dancers rehearsing for jubilee "Giant Music Man" dance outside the Spa Pavilion

Young dancers rehearsing for East Coast Entertainment's jubilee Giant Music Man dance outside the Spa Pavilion at Felixstowe in 2002 - Credit: Archant

And our gallery also features memories of the Spa's celebrations for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002.

To order copies of photos,  visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

The cast of No, No, Nanette in 1925-style swimsuits at Felixstowe in September 1971

The cast of No, No, Nanette donned 1925-style swimsuits specially made for the production at the Spa Pavilion in September 1971 - Credit: Archant

Oliver at The Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe in October 1968

Oliver at The Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe in October 1968 - Credit: Archant

Members of the Felixstowe Co-op Juniors perform a scene from Little Boy Blue at the Spa Pavilion in 1972

Members of the Felixstowe Co-op Juniors perform a scene from Little Boy Blue at the Spa Pavilion in 1972 - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are at the scene of an incident in Fore Street, Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road reopens after driver suffers suspected medical episode before crash

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A sixth Ipswich McDonald's is to open at the Copdock Interchange

Suffolk Live

McDonald's to open sixth Ipswich restaurant at Copdock Interchange

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich GP patients are reporting long waits after the merger of a supersurgery

Health | Updated

'Nightmare': Patients turn to A&E amid hour-long waits for new supersurgery

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Kesgrave High School. Picture: ARCHANT

Education News | Updated

Kesgrave school bus service to be axed from September

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus