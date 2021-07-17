Showtime! Can you spot familiar faces in these Spa Pavilion photos?
- Credit: Archant
Do you remember these shows at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe over the years?
The iconic venue, which dates back to 1909, reopened earlier this year following easing of lockdown restrictions and is currently advertising a whole range of summer shows.
Talented local performers are the focus of our latest Days Gone By feature, which includes photos from the 1960s through to the 2000s, featuring publicity events as well as the actual shows.
As well as hosting many visiting stars, the much-loved seaside theatre has staged countless productions by Suffolk theatre companies and youngsters.
The Dennis Lowe Theatre Company, Co-op Juniors, Felixstowe Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society, Felixstowe Musical Theatre, Stage Door and many more talented companies have all performed at the theatre over the years.
And our gallery also features memories of the Spa's celebrations for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002.
