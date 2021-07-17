Published: 7:00 PM July 17, 2021

The Spa Pavilion float in the procession at Felixstowe Carnival in 2007 - Credit: Archant

Do you remember these shows at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe over the years?

A scene from Cinderella by the Dennis Lowe Theatre company at the Spa Pavilion, Felixstowe, in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

The iconic venue, which dates back to 1909, reopened earlier this year following easing of lockdown restrictions and is currently advertising a whole range of summer shows.

The Co-op Juniors performed their pantomime 'Ride a Cock Horse' at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe, in January 1970 - Credit: Archant

Talented local performers are the focus of our latest Days Gone By feature, which includes photos from the 1960s through to the 2000s, featuring publicity events as well as the actual shows.

Members of the cast of the Stage Door Theatre Company, publicising The King and I in 2002 - Credit: Archant

As well as hosting many visiting stars, the much-loved seaside theatre has staged countless productions by Suffolk theatre companies and youngsters.

Crowds watching the Queen's Golden Jubilee entertainment outside the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe in 2002 - Credit: Archant

The Dennis Lowe Theatre Company, Co-op Juniors, Felixstowe Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society, Felixstowe Musical Theatre, Stage Door and many more talented companies have all performed at the theatre over the years.

Young dancers rehearsing for East Coast Entertainment's jubilee Giant Music Man dance outside the Spa Pavilion at Felixstowe in 2002 - Credit: Archant

And our gallery also features memories of the Spa's celebrations for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002.

The cast of No, No, Nanette donned 1925-style swimsuits specially made for the production at the Spa Pavilion in September 1971 - Credit: Archant

Oliver at The Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe in October 1968 - Credit: Archant

Members of the Felixstowe Co-op Juniors perform a scene from Little Boy Blue at the Spa Pavilion in 1972 - Credit: Archant



