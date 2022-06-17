First unveiling of 12-foot wall hanging created with two-ton roller

The unveiling of a wallhanging painting by more than 60 students at The Hold PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The first in a series of wall hangings created by young people reflecting important events in their lives has been unveiled.

As part of a three-year arts and heritage project, three hangings created by Ipswich students will be produced showing events in the town from 2021 to 2023.

The hanging itself is over 12 feet in length and was printed at Ipswich Waterfront, with a two-ton roller.

It now hangs proudly on display for the first time at The Hold and depicts what life was like for young people in 2021.

The project, which over 60 students aged 11 to 18 took part in, is part of Oyster Community Press CIC's 'Our Place in Time' jubilee printmaking project.

2021 was a memorable year for the students, with schools being closed, and them having to work from home.

Year 12 student Rose said: "I think a big part is that I feel like when I was given the topic I got annoyed because covid was big but it was creeping into every part of my life so with this print, I was able to get my anger out on my print and just throw everything into it."

The Mayor of Ipswich, John Cook, was there at The Hold to declare the wall hanging as open to the public, at a special unveiling with participating schools.

He said: "They’ll remember doing this project for years to come and when they walk past here they will look at The Hold and think, I have something I did in there! It’s great."

Each hanging will be donated by Oyster Community Press to Suffolk Archives, and will be kept in The Hold, next to the University of Suffolk, to form a permanent record of young people's thoughts and ideas during this time.

The project has been funded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund and the Birketts Fund.

Director Alyson Smyth said: "For the young people to see the final finished result is amazing! It’s recognition for them.

"It was bringing the past into the present and they themselves are picking that up and creating a timeline for future people to come and see."

Director Al Smyth said the project gave young people an opportunity to express what lockdown had been like for them in a visual way.

Kate Chantry, strategic manager at Suffolk Archives Growth, Highways, said: "The project has been a wonderful way to engage local young people with their experiences over the last two years through a creative medium.

"Seeing the prints come to life through the Big Print, and now the completed wall hanging has been a wonderful process, the artworks are each very different and encourage us to reflect on our own experiences as well.

"I hope lots of people will take the opportunity to come and view the wall hanging on display at The Hold in Ipswich.”