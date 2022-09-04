News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Can you spot yourself in our school photos from the 2000s?

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:30 PM September 4, 2022
Star FIRST CLASS EASTER 2006 INTAKE Holbrook Primary School Picture Owen Hines FIRST CLASS EAST

Can you see yourself in one of our school photos pictures? - Credit: Archant

Over the coming days many young children across the county will be walking through the school gates for the first ever time. 

Here we are are having a look back at some first school photos from across Suffolk between 2004 and 2007. 

Can you spot yourself?

STAR FIRST CLASS SEPTEMBER 2004Bealings Primary SchoolPicture Richard Snasdell

2004 Bealings Primary School - Credit: Archant

STAR FIRST CLASS SEPTEMBER 2004Sandlings Primary School.Picture Richard Snasdell

2004 Sandlings Primary School - Credit: Archant

The pictures from our archives show dozens of school photos from all over Suffolk of children with their classmates.

STAR FIRST CLASS SEPTEMBER 2004Langer Primary School, Felixstowe.Picture Richard Snasdell

2004 Langer Primary School, Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

STAR FIRST CLASS JANUARY 05Great Finborough Primary School new intakePICTURE ANDY ABBOTT

2005 Great Finborough Primary School new intake - Credit: Archant

STAR FIRST CLASS JANUARY 2005 1st classCedarwood Primary School, Kesgrave.Picture Rich

2005 Cedarwood Primary School, Kesgrave - Credit: Archant

Have you spotted yourself?

STAR FIRST CLASS January 2005 1st classGusford Primary School, Ipswich.Picture Andy A

2005 Gusford Primary School, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Star FIRST CLASS SEPTEMBER 2005Shotley County Primary School.Picture Owen HinesES 17 1

2005 Shotley County Primary School - Credit: Archant

First Class January 2006St Marks Roman Catholic School, Stone Lodge lane, Ipswich, First Class.

2006 St Marks Roman Catholic School, Stone Lodge lane, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

First Class September 2006 ** PUBLISHED PICTURE **Sir Robert Hitcham School, DebenhamRecep

Hitcham School, Debenham Reception - Credit: Archant

First Class ** PUBLISHED PICTURE **Crawfords CEVCPA SChool in Haughley.reception class.Pic W

Crawfords CEVCPA SChool in Haughley. reception class. - Credit: Archant

STAR FIRST CLASSSt Mark's RC School in Stone Lodge Lane West, Ipswich.PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT 5/10/

St Mark's RC School in Stone Lodge Lane West, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Star FIRST CLASS September 2006Trimley St MaryPicture Owen HinesFIRST CLASS SEPTEMBER 2006

2006 Trimley St Mary - Credit: Archant

STAR WEEKLYWhitton Primary School new intake who missed the First Class supplement.PICTURE A

Whitton Primary School new intake - Credit: Archant

Star FIRST CLASS September 2007 intakeCapel St Mary Primary School.Picture Owen Hines 7/1

Capel St Mary Primary School - Credit: Archant

Star First Class September 2007St Pancras RCVAP Stratford Road, IpswichPicture Owen Hines

St Pancras RCVAP Stratford Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant


