Can you spot yourself in our school photos from the 2000s?

Gallery

Can you see yourself in one of our school photos pictures? - Credit: Archant

Over the coming days many young children across the county will be walking through the school gates for the first ever time.

Here we are are having a look back at some first school photos from across Suffolk between 2004 and 2007.

Can you spot yourself?

2004 Bealings Primary School - Credit: Archant

2004 Sandlings Primary School - Credit: Archant

The pictures from our archives show dozens of school photos from all over Suffolk of children with their classmates.

2004 Langer Primary School, Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

2005 Great Finborough Primary School new intake - Credit: Archant

2005 Cedarwood Primary School, Kesgrave - Credit: Archant

Have you spotted yourself?

2005 Gusford Primary School, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

2005 Shotley County Primary School - Credit: Archant

2006 St Marks Roman Catholic School, Stone Lodge lane, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Hitcham School, Debenham Reception - Credit: Archant

Crawfords CEVCPA SChool in Haughley. reception class. - Credit: Archant

St Mark's RC School in Stone Lodge Lane West, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

2006 Trimley St Mary - Credit: Archant

Whitton Primary School new intake - Credit: Archant

Capel St Mary Primary School - Credit: Archant

St Pancras RCVAP Stratford Road, Ipswich - Credit: Archant



