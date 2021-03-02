Published: 6:00 PM March 2, 2021

Can you spot yourself or a family member in these photos of past book weeks at Suffolk schools?

Book week at Halifax School in Ipswich in 1990 - Credit: Archant

This week, youngsters will be celebrating World Book Day on Thursday, March 4 - although the festivities will be different from usual because of lockdown.

Long Melford Primary School's Book Week in May 1989 - Credit: Archant

The annual event has become hugely popular over recent years, with many children dressing up, while some schools decorate potatoes as favourite book characters.

Book Week at St Pancras School in Ipswich in June 1990 - Credit: Archant

But even before World Book Day was launched in 1997, many schools held their own book weeks and festivals to celebrate children's love of reading.

A book festival at Needham Market Middle School in March 1985 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at some of these events from the 1980s and 1990s, where children explored a wide range of books and enjoyed storytelling sessions.

Great Waldingfield Primary School's Book Week in February 1989 - Credit: Archant

Ickworth Park Primary School's Book Week in July 1990 - Credit: Archant

Book Week at Cliff Lane Primary School in Ipswich in April 1995 - Credit: Archant



