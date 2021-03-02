Are you in our photos of school book weeks in 1980s and 1990s?
- Credit: Archant
Can you spot yourself or a family member in these photos of past book weeks at Suffolk schools?
This week, youngsters will be celebrating World Book Day on Thursday, March 4 - although the festivities will be different from usual because of lockdown.
The annual event has become hugely popular over recent years, with many children dressing up, while some schools decorate potatoes as favourite book characters.
But even before World Book Day was launched in 1997, many schools held their own book weeks and festivals to celebrate children's love of reading.
Today we are looking back at some of these events from the 1980s and 1990s, where children explored a wide range of books and enjoyed storytelling sessions.
