Did you stop off for a bite to eat at one of Suffolk's Little Chef diners?

Do you remember stopping off at one of Suffolk's Little Chef restaurants? - Credit: Archant

It used to be a common sight for those driving along major roads in Suffolk, but do you remember tucking into a meal at a Little Chef?

Founded in 1958, the chain became a popular spot throughout the country from the 1980s to the 2000s, before the chain folded in 2017.

Staff at the Barton Mills Little Chef with the Olympic Breakfast - Credit: Archant

The company had many restaurants were located in Suffolk, with some of its most popular in Ipswich, Barton Mills and Haughley.

One even got a taste of royalty when Prince Harry paid a visit to the Barton Mills Little Chef in 2007 – ordering an Olympic Breakfast meal.

Harry, then 22, paid his visit while he was training at the Stanta battleground, near Thetford.

The Little Chef at Barton Mills where Prince Harry stopped for an Olympic Breakfast. Chef Jon Stone cooked the meal - Credit: Archant

A look at a menu from the mid-2000s shows a 12oz sirloin steak on offer for £12.49 along with an Olympic Breakfast available for £6.99, alongside other culinary delights.

The former Little Chef restaurant on the A14 bypass in Ipswich closed down in 2013, when there was plans to turn into a training and conference space for Shell UK.

There was also plans to turn the former Haughley Little Chef into a place of worship in 2014.

The former Little Chef on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge - Credit: Archant

Little Chef offered a range of meals to those needing a stop in Suffolk - Credit: Wendy Turner/Archant