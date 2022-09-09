I remember people being so happy': The day the Queen came to Ipswich

John Cooper from Kesgrave, recalls the day Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth visited Ipswich in 1977 - Credit: John Cooper

An 83-year-old has recalled the day The Queen and Prince Phillip visited Ipswich in 1977, following Her Majesty's passing.

John Cooper, from Kesgrave, was in attendance the day Her Majesty The Queen visited Ipswich as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations on Monday, July 11, 1977.

From his diary from 1977, John recalled the entire day, starting with their trip down Nacton Road, their open top Range Rover tour, and their visit to St Clements Hospital.

The image John took in 1977 of The Queen in Ipswich - Credit: John Cooper

He said: "I raced home because I had been to Harlow that day, so I raced home for 2pm, and my wife and children stood waiting on Nacton Road waiting for The Queen and Prince Phillip in the Royal Rolls Royce at 3.30pm, and how magnificent she looked too.

"It was a lovely day, my daughter, Sandra, was competing in an athletics event, and the event for all schools in the area was being held in front of The Queen and Prince Phillip at St Clements Hospital."

The Queen and Prince Phillip during the open top Range Rover parade - Credit: John Cooper

John, who lived on the back of Ipswich Airport at the time, recalls Her Majesty and Prince Phillip arriving in an RAF Andover 748.

As part of her visit to Ipswich, she had a short walkabout on the Cornhill, and visited the Town Hall and the Corn Exchange.

The Queen visited Ipswich on July 11 1977 for the Silver Jubilee. - Credit: Archant archive

The Queen was welcomed by the crowd at the Cornhill. - Credit: Archant archive

He continued: "Everybody was cheering as they always do, and I know the whole of Nacton Road was fully lined with people and it was very, very busy around St Clements Hospital.

John Cooper (left) - Credit: Tarkey Barker

"It was a wonderful day and I just remember everyone being so happy about it all."

Queen Elizabeth || passed away at the age of 96 on September 8.

John said: "It is such sad news about her passing.

"At the time that she came onto the thrown, I was 13, I am now 83, so when people say they have known her all their life, I knew her when she was a princess."

Signatures from Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth that John has - Credit: John Cooper



