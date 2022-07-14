Gallery
Do you remember when the Queen opened the Waterfront?
- Credit: Keith Mindham Photography
Sunday will mark two decades since the Queen's opening of Ipswich Waterfront during her Golden Jubilee visit.
On 17 July 2002, both Her Majesty and the late Prince Philip unveiled a plaque in front of large crowds to mark the official opening of the town attraction.
Our photos recall the memorable visit.
Crowds gathered in their masses to offer the royal couple a warm welcome.
They were met with rounds of applause, dozens of cameras and scores of Union Jacks.
The pair enjoyed a 20-minute walkabout at the marina and met with people of all ages who had come to greet them.
Since her visit in 2002, the Waterfront has become what many consider to be the town's jewel in the crown.
Most Read
- 1 Sourdough Street restaurant in Ipswich has closed
- 2 Tribute to 'absolute rock' Mason, 22, as inquest concludes
- 3 Residents' anger over double yellow line appearance
- 4 Hundreds of jobs could be coming to Ipswich as BT announces new plans
- 5 Couple who died in three vehicle crash in Ipswich named
- 6 Philip Schofield collaborates with Ipswich innovative packaging company
- 7 Travellers return to Martlesham park and ride
- 8 Witness appeal after crash in busy Ipswich road
- 9 'Determined, brave' Suffolk woman's inquest hears concerns over care
- 10 A12 southbound near Ipswich closed after motorcycle crash
Already boasting a wide array of restaurants, pubs and coffee shops, the area is expecting further development in the coming years.
The Golden Jubilee visit was not the first time Suffolk has hosted the royals.
You can read about previous events here.