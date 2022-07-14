Do you remember when the Queen opened the Waterfront?

Gallery

The Queen officially opened Ipswich Waterfront on July 17 2002 - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

Sunday will mark two decades since the Queen's opening of Ipswich Waterfront during her Golden Jubilee visit.

On 17 July 2002, both Her Majesty and the late Prince Philip unveiled a plaque in front of large crowds to mark the official opening of the town attraction.

Our photos recall the memorable visit.

Crowds gathered on Ipswich Waterfront to welcome the royal couple - Credit: Jamie Niblock

The Queen visited Ipswich during her Golden Jubilee celebrations - Credit: John Kerr

Crowds gathered in their masses to offer the royal couple a warm welcome.

They were met with rounds of applause, dozens of cameras and scores of Union Jacks.

The pair enjoyed a 20-minute walkabout at the marina and met with people of all ages who had come to greet them.

The late Prince Philip was also in attendance - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Crowds gathered in their masses on the Waterfront - Credit: John Kerr

Since her visit in 2002, the Waterfront has become what many consider to be the town's jewel in the crown.

Already boasting a wide array of restaurants, pubs and coffee shops, the area is expecting further development in the coming years.

The Queen was introduced to former EADT editor Terry Hunt at the Waterfront - Credit: John Kerr

Crowds waved Union Jacks as the couple enjoyed their 20-minute walkabout - Credit: Jamie Niblock

The Queen was all smiles as she visited Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Jamie Niblock

The Golden Jubilee visit was not the first time Suffolk has hosted the royals.

