Do you remember when film crews came to Ipswich?

From blockbuster films to comedy series, Ipswich has been a popular location for film crews over the years.

But do you remember when these shows and films were filmed in the town between the 80s?

Only Fools and Horses

Possibly one of the biggest sitcoms in the 80s, scenes for Only Fools and Horses were recorded in Ipswich.

In 1987 the iconic three-wheel van made its way to the Suffolk town.

Stars including David Jason were spotted during the filming in Seymour Road.

The Fourth Protocol

In 1986 parts of the hit film The Fourth Protocol, which starred Michael Caine were filmed in Ipswich.

Filming took place in Ipswich Docks and by the Orwell Bridge.

Two military like helicopters were flown over the town, travelling past the Orwell Bridge and other Suffolk landmarks.

In the film, Caine played an MI5 officer called John Preston and worked opposite Pierce Brosnan, who starred in the role of KGB officer Valeri Petrofsky.

Antiques Roadshow

An episode of the popular BBC One programme Antiques Roadshow was also filmed in Ipswich in 1985.

Queues were formed all around the town as people tried to get into the Corn Exchange to see the filming taking place.

The Corn Exchange was transformed into the set where the show’s experts have a look at items brought in by members of the community.

Saturday Superstore

In 1984, the BBC show Saturday Superstore came to Christchurch Park in Ipswich to film an episode.

Large crowds formed in and around the park as people tried to get a glimpse of the film crews.

Pictures captured on the day show host Keith Chegwin task the contestants with plenty of games and challenges put on at the park, with Ipswich Town player Terry Butcher a special guest for the show.