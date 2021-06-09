Fun and friendship with WI over the years - were you a member?
- Credit: Archant
Are you a present or past WI member, or do you remember your mum taking part in their activities?
Today we are looking back at more Women's Institute events around the area.
A previous nostalgia article about the WI brought back memories for reader Jill Nunn, the longest-standing member of Shotley and Erwarton WI.
Jill writes: "I have been a member for 62 years, when the membership was two shillings and sixpence for the year!"
She recalls how in January 1971 the group held its 46th birthday party. Jill was presented with a gift voucher in appreciation for all the work she had done for the last 10 years on the committee.
"A hundred members and guests were at the party. It used to be the last Saturday in January - the WI party was the highlight of the year," she said.
The July meeting was always an outing and Jill sent in a photo of herself and others having fun on a visit to the Peter's ice cream factory in Ipswich in 1998.
Our gallery features photos of everything from WI markets to a fashion show, as well as a group's visit to the then UGC cinema in Ipswich (now the Virgin cinema) to see Calendar Girls, the film based on a WI group's daring fundraiser.
What are your WI memories? Write to judyrimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of staff photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.