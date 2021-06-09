News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Heritage

Fun and friendship with WI over the years - were you a member?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM June 9, 2021   
Ipswich WI Market changed its name to Ipswich Country Market in 2005

Ipswich WI Market changed its name to Ipswich Country Market in 2005 - Credit: Archant

Are you a present or past WI member, or do you remember your mum taking part in their activities?

Suffolk East WI members outside Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich in 2002

Suffolk East WI members outside Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at more Women's Institute events around the area.

The mayor opens the WI market in St George's Church Hall, Felixstowe, in April 1975

The mayor opens the WI market in St George's Church Hall, Felixstowe, in April 1975 - Credit: Archant

A previous nostalgia article about the WI brought back memories for reader Jill Nunn, the longest-standing member of Shotley and Erwarton WI.

Last-minute preparations at the Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds as WI members got ready for a fashion shows in 2006

Last-minute preparations at the Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds as WI members got ready to take to the catwalk for a fashion show in 2006 - Credit: Archant

Jill writes: "I have been a member for 62 years, when the membership was two shillings and sixpence for the year!"

Women's Institute tree planting at Trimley St Mary School

Women's Institute tree planting at Trimley St Mary School - Credit: Archant

She recalls how in January 1971 the group held its 46th birthday party. Jill was presented with a gift voucher in appreciation for all the work she had done for the last 10 years on the committee.

Ipswich WI President Linda Leigh and members at the UGC Cinema in Ipswich for their screening of Calendar Girls in 2003

Ipswich WI President Linda Leigh and members at the UGC Cinema in Ipswich for their screening of Calendar Girls in 2003 - Credit: Archant

 "A hundred members and guests were at the party. It used to be the last Saturday in January - the WI party was the highlight of the year," she said.

Jill Nunn on a visit to Peter's ice cream factory in Ipswich in 1998 with Shotley and Erwarton WI

Jill Nunn on a visit to Peter's ice cream factory in Ipswich in 1998 with Shotley and Erwarton WI - Credit: Jill Nunn

The July meeting was always an outing and Jill sent in a photo  of herself and others having fun on a visit to the Peter's ice cream factory in Ipswich in 1998.

Ipswich WI handicraft exhibition in 1969

Ipswich WI handicraft exhibition in 1969 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery features photos of everything from WI markets to a fashion show, as well  as a group's visit to the then UGC cinema in Ipswich (now the Virgin cinema) to see Calendar Girls, the film based on a WI group's daring fundraiser.

 East Suffolk WI badminton tournament at the YMCA in Ipswich in 1974

East Suffolk WI badminton tournament at the YMCA in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Look at images of the woodland being sold near Ipswich
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after Ipswich town centre assault
  3. 3 How wearing PJs could earn you a free breakfast this weekend
  1. 4 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
  2. 5 Carers, blue badge holders and staff fined by Ipswich Hospital ANPR parking
  3. 6 Football match in memory of Bramford mum adds to incredible fundraising total
  4. 7 Changes to Ipswich A&E to continue until new centre is built
  5. 8 Man admits attempting to rob Ipswich store
  6. 9 Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera
  7. 10 Time for new Ipswich city bid - borough backs call

 What are your WI memories? Write to judyrimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of staff photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on  01603 772449.           


Nostalgia
Suffolk
Ipswich News
Shotley Peninsular News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dan Adams with his youngest child

Knife Crime

Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Residents in St Francis Tower in Ipswich are outraged after the entire building has been wrapped in plastic

Investigations

Tower block families 'trapped behind suffocating plastic wrap'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation weapon

Suffolk Live

Man arrested in Felixstowe for allegedly possessing imitation weapon

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Suspected Class A drugs seized during the raid in Chantry

Two arrested after police raid suspected cuckooed Ipswich home

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus