Published: 7:00 PM June 9, 2021

Ipswich WI Market changed its name to Ipswich Country Market in 2005 - Credit: Archant

Are you a present or past WI member, or do you remember your mum taking part in their activities?

Suffolk East WI members outside Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at more Women's Institute events around the area.

The mayor opens the WI market in St George's Church Hall, Felixstowe, in April 1975 - Credit: Archant

A previous nostalgia article about the WI brought back memories for reader Jill Nunn, the longest-standing member of Shotley and Erwarton WI.

Last-minute preparations at the Corn Exchange in Bury St Edmunds as WI members got ready to take to the catwalk for a fashion show in 2006 - Credit: Archant

Jill writes: "I have been a member for 62 years, when the membership was two shillings and sixpence for the year!"

Women's Institute tree planting at Trimley St Mary School - Credit: Archant

She recalls how in January 1971 the group held its 46th birthday party. Jill was presented with a gift voucher in appreciation for all the work she had done for the last 10 years on the committee.

Ipswich WI President Linda Leigh and members at the UGC Cinema in Ipswich for their screening of Calendar Girls in 2003 - Credit: Archant

"A hundred members and guests were at the party. It used to be the last Saturday in January - the WI party was the highlight of the year," she said.

Jill Nunn on a visit to Peter's ice cream factory in Ipswich in 1998 with Shotley and Erwarton WI - Credit: Jill Nunn

The July meeting was always an outing and Jill sent in a photo of herself and others having fun on a visit to the Peter's ice cream factory in Ipswich in 1998.

Ipswich WI handicraft exhibition in 1969 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery features photos of everything from WI markets to a fashion show, as well as a group's visit to the then UGC cinema in Ipswich (now the Virgin cinema) to see Calendar Girls, the film based on a WI group's daring fundraiser.

East Suffolk WI badminton tournament at the YMCA in Ipswich in 1974 - Credit: Archant

What are your WI memories? Write to judyrimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of staff photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.



