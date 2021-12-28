Gallery
Do you remember when there was a Wimpy on every Suffolk high street?
- Credit: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT
There was once a time when Brown Derbies and Bender sausages were competing against Big Macs and Bargain Buckets for Suffolk's fast food attention.
Now just one Wimpy remains in Suffolk - in Felixstowe - but there was once a time when the chain had a branch on nearly every high street in the county.
Founded in the USA in 1937, at its height the chain had more than 500 stores in the UK offering the iconic Brown Derby, a donut with a scoop of ice cream in the middle, and the Bender in a Bun sausage burger.
Now, just 67 remain.
In 2019, one of Suffolk's last remaining Wimpys closed.
The chain's branch at Old Market Place in Sudbury announced it would be closing, saying: “We would like to say a big thank you to all our customers throughout the years that have been by our side in Wimpy.
“We are shutting Wimpy down. The Wimpy company was not satisfying us or our customers any more.”
