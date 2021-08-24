Published: 7:00 PM August 24, 2021

Caileigh and Tom Gorzelak on their wedding day - Credit: Katie Gorzelak

An Ipswich couple have finally tied the knot after their wedding venue went into administration during the pandemic.

Caileigh and Tom Gorzelak, from Ipswich, got engaged in November 2019.

At the time, they were living in Coventry and planned a big wedding in Warwickshire, where they would have had 80 people attending.

The wedding was booked in early 2020, just before the pandemic hit, to take place in June 2021.

"I don't think anyone would have expected it to be an issue in the following year," said Mrs Gorzelak.

You may also want to watch:

"Everything was all booked."

Caileigh and Tom Gorzelak tied the knot in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Katie Gorzelak

Then in March 2021, the couple were hit with the devastating news that their venue had gone into administration.

"We lost all of what we had paid," she said.

"It was a lot of money."

In the time between booking the wedding and the venue going into administration, the couple moved to Ipswich.

"We could not afford to book a new venue," said Mrs Gorzelak.

"We decided to get married. That was the most important thing to us."

Caileigh and Tom Gorzelak said it was more important for them to be able to get married - Credit: Katie Gorzelak

The couple got married at the registry office in Bury St Edmunds on August 7, with 12 of their closest relatives present.

Guests came back to their home in Ipswich afterwards.

"It was quite different to the day we had originally planned," she said.

"It rained the whole day."

Despite the rainy day, Mrs Gorzalek said she was pleased with how the big day turned out.

"Everything worked out in the end," she said.

"It would not have happened like that if Covid had not hit.

"We would probably not even live in Suffolk."

The couple on their wedding day in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Katie Gorzelak

Mrs Gorzalek is very philosophical about the whole experience.

"Having a pianist and a three-course meal are not what is important," she said.

"Really, the most important bit is the promises you make. Everything else is extra - it doesn't really matter."

The couple are considering having a bigger party in the future but for now they are happy with the wedding they were able to have.

To others in the same situation, Mrs Gorzalek said: "It's important to remember why you are getting married.

"As long as you can get married, that is the most important thing. You can celebrate later."