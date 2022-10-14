News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New 'Tollywood' movie being filmed in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:00 AM October 14, 2022
Film crews have been spotted in Ipswich town centre

Film crews have been spotted in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

Film crews have been spotted recording a new Tollywood movie in Ipswich town centre.

Cast and crews have been seen setting up outside the Swan and Hedgehog pub in King Street. 

It is understood that the film crews are recording a new Tollywood film. 

A new Tollywood movie is being recorded in Kings Street

A new Tollywood movie is being recorded in King Street - Credit: Archant

Tollywood filming, also known as Bengali cinema, has more action than Bollywood films, which focus more on the romantic and comedy genre.

It is not the first time camera crews have been in Ipswich.

Film crews were spotted recording a historical action drama in Cromwell Square in August. 

The car park in the town centre was closed off from the public.

Film crews outside the Swan and Hedgehog in Kings Street

Film crews outside the Swan and Hedgehog in King Street - Credit: Archant

In a letter delivered to residents, it was revealed that the film will be a historical action drama set in Roman times.

In March, camera crews were also spotted filming an action movie on Ipswich Waterfront. 

Crew members at the set revealed the film was called 'One Ranger'.

People are being asked to stay away from Kings Street while filming is taking place.

