GALLERY: Cute pooches dig into treats on Ipswich Waterfront
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Dogs descended on the Ipswich Waterfront yesterday for a taste of free biscuits and delicious Puppychinos.
Organised by Suffolk coffeemakers Paddy & Scott's and local dog food manufacturer Skinners, the Waterfront event attracted canines from across town.
The pooches were treated to Puppychinos – squirty cream in a cup – but there were benefits for the owners too.
Hiedi Hutchinson, marketing director at Skinner’s, said: “Part of our mission is to encourage and inspire dog owners across the UK to put down their devices and to get out and go and be more active with their dogs.
"Paddy & Scotts’s waterfront location is a great place for dogs and their human companions to come together and enjoy one of Suffolk’s beauty spots.”
Our photographers grabbed a few snaps of dogs enjoying their free lunch.