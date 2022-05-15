GALLERY: Cute pooches dig into treats on Ipswich Waterfront

11:53 AM May 15, 2022

Published: 11:53 AM May 15, 2022

Danielle Howorth and Sammie Read with Cooper and Nelly. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Dogs descended on the Ipswich Waterfront yesterday for a taste of free biscuits and delicious Puppychinos.

Organised by Suffolk coffeemakers Paddy & Scott's and local dog food manufacturer Skinners, the Waterfront event attracted canines from across town.

The pooches were treated to Puppychinos – squirty cream in a cup – but there were benefits for the owners too.

Hiedi Hutchinson, marketing director at Skinner’s, said: “Part of our mission is to encourage and inspire dog owners across the UK to put down their devices and to get out and go and be more active with their dogs.

"Paddy & Scotts’s waterfront location is a great place for dogs and their human companions to come together and enjoy one of Suffolk’s beauty spots.”

Our photographers grabbed a few snaps of dogs enjoying their free lunch.

Copper enjoying his puppychino from Paddy & Scotts on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A puppychino is a create made mostly from whipped cream - Credit: Paddy & Scott's

All sorts of dogs were at the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nelly enjoying her puppychino at Paddy & Scotts on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

This fellow looks like they're realy enjoying their puppychino - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The waterfront made a great backdrop for the event - Credit: Paddy & Scott's

These two look like they are attending a teddybears picnic - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Cooper and Nelly enjoying their puppychinos at Paddy & Scotts on the Ipswich Waterfront. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Daschunds enjoying their puppychinos with Paddy & Scotts and Skinners teams - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



