News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle

Gallery

Autumnal glow in Christchurch Park

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:30 PM November 14, 2021
Noah and Dominic playing with the autumn leaves in Christchurch Park . Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Noah and Dominic playing with the autumn leaves in Christchurch Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The colours of the trees around Christchurch Park have turned a shade of red as autumn reaches its mid-point in Suffolk.

The trees are bursting with colour in the autumn

The trees are bursting with colour in the autumn - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The trees and plains of the park make quite the picture

The trees and plains of the park make quite the picture - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children have been enjoying the cooler temperatures in recent weeks in the Ipswich park, with thousands of fallen leaves lining its many paths.

Two youngsters enjoy the cooler conditions in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Two youngsters enjoy the cooler conditions in Christchurch Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The park near the town centre is radiating an autumnal glow and makes for quite a picture bursting with colour.

Children having fun in the autumn sunshine in Christchurch Park . Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children having fun in the autumn sunshine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A spectacular show of colour as the trees change into an autmnal glow in Christchurch Park . Pictur

Trees are showing a flash of red as autumn reaches its mid-point - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

But winter is just over the horizon, and will soon bring with it even colder conditions and the chance of frost and snow.

A dog enjoys a ride through the park near Ipswich town centre

A dog enjoys a ride through the park near Ipswich town centre - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The winter solstice is fast approaching, with the season officially changing on December 21.

You may also want to watch:

Christchurch Park
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Steve Kay, Oliver Kay and Arron Fairley. Family run business Kay fruit and veg shop in Ipswich have

Food and Drink

'Re-energised' Ipswich shopping parades helps family firm expand

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Police stock image. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk Live News

Taxi driver left with serious head injury after attack in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The attack happened in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich town centre (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BR

Suffolk Live News

Man punched and threatened after burglar breaks into Ipswich home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man accused of requesting naked pictures from girl

Jane Hunt

person