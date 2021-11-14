Autumnal glow in Christchurch Park

Gallery

Noah and Dominic playing with the autumn leaves in Christchurch Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The colours of the trees around Christchurch Park have turned a shade of red as autumn reaches its mid-point in Suffolk.

The trees are bursting with colour in the autumn - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The trees and plains of the park make quite the picture - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Children have been enjoying the cooler temperatures in recent weeks in the Ipswich park, with thousands of fallen leaves lining its many paths.

Two youngsters enjoy the cooler conditions in Christchurch Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The park near the town centre is radiating an autumnal glow and makes for quite a picture bursting with colour.

Children having fun in the autumn sunshine - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Trees are showing a flash of red as autumn reaches its mid-point - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

But winter is just over the horizon, and will soon bring with it even colder conditions and the chance of frost and snow.

A dog enjoys a ride through the park near Ipswich town centre - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The winter solstice is fast approaching, with the season officially changing on December 21.