Gallery
Autumnal glow in Christchurch Park
Published: 4:30 PM November 14, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The colours of the trees around Christchurch Park have turned a shade of red as autumn reaches its mid-point in Suffolk.
Children have been enjoying the cooler temperatures in recent weeks in the Ipswich park, with thousands of fallen leaves lining its many paths.
The park near the town centre is radiating an autumnal glow and makes for quite a picture bursting with colour.
But winter is just over the horizon, and will soon bring with it even colder conditions and the chance of frost and snow.
The winter solstice is fast approaching, with the season officially changing on December 21.