Take a look inside 15th Century farmhouse near Ipswich up for sale

A five-bedroom family home set in a quiet village on Suffolk's border with Essex has hit the market for £895,000.

Malting Farm has been described by estate agent Fine & Country as being "fantastically situated" on the northern outskirts of Bentley.

The 15th Century, Grade II-listed home features its own private gated entrance and 200-foot driveway, with a number of outbuildings dotted around the property.

Fine & Country described the estate as "breathtaking" and said the home's patios provide perfect opportunities for al-fresco dining.

Malting Farm is about three miles from Ipswich, six miles from Manningtree and a short drive from the A12.

