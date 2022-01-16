News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Take a look inside 15th Century farmhouse near Ipswich up for sale

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM January 16, 2022
Malting Farm, in Bentley, has been listed for sale

A five-bedroom family home set in a quiet village on Suffolk's border with Essex has hit the market for £895,000.

The property is a short drive from the A12 and the Suffolk-Essex border

Malting Farm has been described by estate agent Fine & Country as being "fantastically situated" on the northern outskirts of Bentley.

Malting Farm has a guide price of £895,000

The 15th Century, Grade II-listed home features its own private gated entrance and 200-foot driveway, with a number of outbuildings dotted around the property.

Inside the farmhouse's conservatory

Fine & Country described the estate as "breathtaking" and said the home's patios provide perfect opportunities for al-fresco dining.

Malting Farm is located between Ipswich and Manningtree

Malting Farm is about three miles from Ipswich, six miles from Manningtree and a short drive from the A12.

Inside the farmhouse's conservatory

