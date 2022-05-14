£1million house with extensive grounds up for sale near Christchurch Park
- Credit: Fenn Wright
A six-bedroom detached family home close to Christchurch Park has been put on the market for offers above £1,00,000.
Occupying extensive grounds off Constable Road, the property has planning permission to construct a second house on a former tennis court – subject to revisions to the driveway and parking area.
The entrance to the house is located inside a porch, which protects an original stained glass door.
Stairs lead up from the entrance hall, while doors lead on to the dining room, sitting room, breakfast room and study.
The dining room and study – both located at the front of the house – have bay windows, while the sitting room has French doors leading out into the back garden and a stained glass window to the side.
The breakfast room is equipped with built-in cupboards, as well as a pantry, and utility room. This leads through to the kitchen, which contains a second, larger pantry.
Upstairs, the first-floor landing has a stained glass window to the side, as well as stairs up to the second floor.
Most Read
- 1 Travellers pitch up in Chantry Park
- 2 Teenage girl followed twice by man in Ipswich
- 3 Court orders Ipswich drug dealer to repay £63,000
- 4 A12 to be closed over most nights for next few months due to roadworks
- 5 Delivery driver attacked twice by the same person near Woodbridge
- 6 Jailed in Suffolk: the criminals put behind bars this week
- 7 Firefighters tackle overnight blaze in mobile home near Ipswich
- 8 New information released after baby girl found dead at recycling centre
- 9 Promising young footballer ran Ipswich 'Maxwell' drugs line
- 10 Ipswich's Bistro on the Quay named among the best in the UK
Doors also open out onto five different-sized bedrooms.
The front two bedrooms overlook the street below, and contain fireplaces, while the main bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom.
In addition to the bedrooms, the first floor also contains a bathroom which has a bath, overhead shower, and basin. There is a toilet in a separate room.
The final bedroom is located on the second floor. This room is described as generously proportioned, and has a cast iron fireplace and a dormer window to the front.
The property is currently listed with Fenn Wright estate agents for offers in excess of £1,000,000.