£1million house with extensive grounds up for sale near Christchurch Park

This large townhouse near Christchurch park is on the market for more than £1,000,000 - Credit: Fenn Wright

A six-bedroom detached family home close to Christchurch Park has been put on the market for offers above £1,00,000.

Occupying extensive grounds off Constable Road, the property has planning permission to construct a second house on a former tennis court – subject to revisions to the driveway and parking area.

The entrance to the house is located inside a porch, which protects an original stained glass door.

The entrance hall door has a stained glass window - Credit: Fenn Wright

Stairs lead up from the entrance hall, while doors lead on to the dining room, sitting room, breakfast room and study.

The dining room - Credit: Fenn Wright

The dining room and study – both located at the front of the house – have bay windows, while the sitting room has French doors leading out into the back garden and a stained glass window to the side.

French doors lead out from the sitting room into an expansive garden - Credit: Fenn Wright

The breakfast room is equipped with built-in cupboards, as well as a pantry, and utility room. This leads through to the kitchen, which contains a second, larger pantry.

The kitchen is located towards the rear of the property - Credit: Fenn Wright

Upstairs, the first-floor landing has a stained glass window to the side, as well as stairs up to the second floor.

Doors also open out onto five different-sized bedrooms.

The front two bedrooms overlook the street below, and contain fireplaces, while the main bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom.

One of the front-facing bedrooms is very spacious - Credit: Fenn Wright

In addition to the bedrooms, the first floor also contains a bathroom which has a bath, overhead shower, and basin. There is a toilet in a separate room.

The final bedroom is located on the second floor. This room is described as generously proportioned, and has a cast iron fireplace and a dormer window to the front.

The property has a large tiered garden - Credit: Fenn Wright

It also contains a large area of lawn, ideal for families - Credit: Fenn Wright

The property is currently listed with Fenn Wright estate agents for offers in excess of £1,000,000.