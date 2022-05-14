News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
£1million house with extensive grounds up for sale near Christchurch Park

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:00 AM May 14, 2022
Updated: 4:52 PM May 14, 2022
This large townhouse near Christchurch park is on the market for more than £1,000,000

A six-bedroom detached family home close to Christchurch Park has been put on the market for offers above £1,00,000.

Occupying extensive grounds off Constable Road, the property has planning permission to construct a second house on a former tennis court – subject to revisions to the driveway and parking area. 

The entrance to the house is located inside a porch, which protects an original stained glass door. 

The entrance hall door has a stained glass window

Stairs lead up from the entrance hall, while doors lead on to the dining room, sitting room, breakfast room and study.

The dining room

The dining room and study – both located at the front of the house – have bay windows, while the sitting room has French doors leading out into the back garden and a stained glass window to the side.

French doors lead out from the sitting room into an expansive garden

The breakfast room is equipped with built-in cupboards, as well as a pantry, and utility room. This leads through to the kitchen, which contains a second, larger pantry. 

The kitchen is located towards the rear of the property

Upstairs, the first-floor landing has a stained glass window to the side, as well as stairs up to the second floor.

Doors also open out onto five different-sized bedrooms. 

The front two bedrooms overlook the street below, and contain fireplaces, while the main bedroom offers an en-suite bathroom. 

One of the front-facing bedrooms is very spacious

In addition to the bedrooms, the first floor also contains a bathroom which has a bath, overhead shower, and basin. There is a toilet in a separate room.

The final bedroom is located on the second floor. This room is described as generously proportioned, and has a cast iron fireplace and a dormer window to the front.

The property has a large tiered garden

It also contains a large area of lawn, ideal for families

The property is currently listed with Fenn Wright estate agents for offers in excess of £1,000,000.

