Published: 11:00 AM April 10, 2021 Updated: 11:22 AM April 10, 2021

This incredible Suffolk house is up for sale - Credit: Savills

A beautiful property on the edge of Aldeburgh, with a stunning indoor pool complex, has gone on the market for £1.4million.

The Beeches is described as "a truly exceptional property" by Savills.

The spacious four bedroom home, comes with an indoor swimming pool complex, entertainment room, large kitchen, home office and a mature garden with just over half an acre of land.

The Beeches, in Aldeburgh is on the market for £1.4 million - Credit: Savills

It has been described by property agents Savills as being "immaculately presented" after a recent renovation.

All four bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms with the master bedroom having a vaulted ceiling with exposed oak work and French doors opening out to a balcony with glorious views.

All four bedrooms in the property have en-suite bathrooms - Credit: Savills

The house is approached through electrically operated wooden gates to a gravelled parking sweep fronting the house.

The floor can be removed at the push of a button to reveal a luxury indoor swimming pool - Credit: Savills

Savills said the indoor swimming complex is "impressive" which has a floor that covers the pool when not in use allowing the room to be used as a versatile reception space. With the press of the button, the floor will drop revealing the extraordinary pool beneath.

The floor covers an exceptional swimming pool - Credit: Savills

There is also a jacuzzi to one side of the pool with changing rooms and a private shower room and a sauna.

There is also a very spacious open plan kitchen and reception room which has large windows on all three walls including large bifold doors opening out to the terrace and garden.

The property is positioned nicely between Aldeburgh Golf Club and Aldeburgh town.

Property agent Peter Ogilvie from the residential team at Savills in Ipswich, said: “I was incredibly impressed by The Beeches.

The Beeches in Aldeburgh comes with nearly half an acre of land - Credit: Savills

"It is a truly exceptional property that has undergone a thorough renovation, remodel and extension to provide an immaculately presented home, taking full advantage of its spacious plot and beautifully landscaped gardens."

"It offers a fantastic combination of privacy and exceptional accommodation, as well as a truly amazing swimming pool that can be used as a large entertainment room – all within easy reach of Aldeburgh High Street, the golf course and river.”