Former nightclub with flat conversion plan heads to auction
- Credit: Allsop
A former nightclub in Ipswich with planning permission to become 14 flats is hoping to fetch a six-figure sale price when it heads to auction.
The building at 12 and 12a Arcade Street, in between Ipswich County Court and the back of the Westgate Street Primark, has stood empty for a decade.
Allsop has put the premise up for a guide price of £600,000, ahead of the auction on December 16.
In September, the property was marketed at £700,000.
The building has planning permission to be converted into 14 flats with access to a roof terrace. Permission was also sought for refuse and cycle stores.
The 12,000 square foot property has large amounts of natural light let in through windows on the front and side.
The former nightclub is arranged over a basement, ground and two upper floors.
Most Read
- 1 Person dies in Ipswich house fire
- 2 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
- 3 Karaoke noise complaints prompts fear Grade II pub could close
- 4 Police 'concerned' for missing 15-year-old who was last seen a week ago
- 5 'Emotions are high' - McGreal on ugly scenes following Charlton loss
- 6 When will my bins be collected this Christmas?
- 7 Family's gratitude after Christmas samaritan's £50 act of kindness
- 8 Speed limit on Orwell Bridge reduced as Storm Barra hits region
- 9 Matchday Recap: McGreal's Town beaten at The Valley
- 10 Man who left taxi driver with serious head injuries admits attack
Located right in the centre of town, approximately 0.6 miles of the train station, the building is close to both Christchurch and Alderman Park.
Bidding on this property requires registration on the Allsop website.