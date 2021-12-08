News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Property

Former nightclub with flat conversion plan heads to auction

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:10 PM December 8, 2021
The building on arcade street has been empty for more than ten years

The building has been empty for more than ten years - Credit: Allsop

A former nightclub in Ipswich with planning permission to become 14 flats is hoping to fetch a six-figure sale price when it heads to auction.

The building at 12 and 12a Arcade Street, in between Ipswich County Court and the back of the Westgate Street Primark, has stood empty for a decade.

 

Currently the building on arcade street. ipswich is home to a flock of pigeons 

Currently the building is home to a flock of pigeons - Credit: Allsop

Allsop has put the premise up for a guide price of £600,000, ahead of the auction on December 16.

In September, the property was marketed at  £700,000. 

The building has planning permission to be converted into 14 flats with access to a roof terrace. Permission was also sought for refuse and cycle stores. 

The huge building has planning permission to be converted into 14 flats

The huge building has planning permission to be converted into 14 flats - Credit: Allsop

The 12,000 square foot property has large amounts of natural light let in through windows on the front and side.

The former nightclub is arranged over a basement, ground and two upper floors. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Person dies in Ipswich house fire
  2. 2 First case of Omicron confirmed in Suffolk with 16 more suspected
  3. 3 Karaoke noise complaints prompts fear Grade II pub could close
  1. 4 Police 'concerned' for missing 15-year-old who was last seen a week ago
  2. 5 'Emotions are high' - McGreal on ugly scenes following Charlton loss
  3. 6 When will my bins be collected this Christmas?
  4. 7 Family's gratitude after Christmas samaritan's £50 act of kindness
  5. 8 Speed limit on Orwell Bridge reduced as Storm Barra hits region
  6. 9 Matchday Recap: McGreal's Town beaten at The Valley
  7. 10 Man who left taxi driver with serious head injuries admits attack

Located right in the centre of town, approximately 0.6 miles of the train station, the building is close to both Christchurch and Alderman Park.

The former nightclub on Arcade Street gets a lot of natural light from its tall windows 

The building gets a lot of natural light from its tall windows - Credit: Allsop

 

Bidding on this property requires registration on the Allsop website.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Station cordoned off after suspicious package found

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich Station closed as man arrested for possessing a firearm

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Bloom Lounge Ipswich Brunch

Food and Drink

Beautiful new bottomless brunches launch at Ipswich bar

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stam

Football | Video

The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Craftability wins a national award for their shop. Kayleigh Baker and Tricia Hale Byline: Sonya Dunc

Shop Local

'Lovely to be acknowledged' - Ipswich craft shop pleased with bounce back

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon