Former nightclub with flat conversion plan heads to auction

The building has been empty for more than ten years - Credit: Allsop

A former nightclub in Ipswich with planning permission to become 14 flats is hoping to fetch a six-figure sale price when it heads to auction.

The building at 12 and 12a Arcade Street, in between Ipswich County Court and the back of the Westgate Street Primark, has stood empty for a decade.

Currently the building is home to a flock of pigeons - Credit: Allsop

Allsop has put the premise up for a guide price of £600,000, ahead of the auction on December 16.

In September, the property was marketed at £700,000.

The building has planning permission to be converted into 14 flats with access to a roof terrace. Permission was also sought for refuse and cycle stores.

The huge building has planning permission to be converted into 14 flats - Credit: Allsop

The 12,000 square foot property has large amounts of natural light let in through windows on the front and side.

The former nightclub is arranged over a basement, ground and two upper floors.

Located right in the centre of town, approximately 0.6 miles of the train station, the building is close to both Christchurch and Alderman Park.

The building gets a lot of natural light from its tall windows - Credit: Allsop

Bidding on this property requires registration on the Allsop website.