See inside beautiful medieval cottage on the market for £675,000
- Credit: Chapman Stickels
Take a look inside this historic Suffolk home on the market for £675,000.
The six-bedroom detached property in Bramford, just outside Ipswich, dates back to the 14th century and is located at the heart of its village setting.
Although registered as one property, this house is currently divided into two separate dwellings.
The northern wing is self-contained and is comprised of a front sitting room, rear kitchen, landing and two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The central and southern end is partitioned by a modern stud wall in the central living room which could be easily removed to reinstate the house as one larger home.
The remaining accommodation is extensive, with a further kitchen/dining room, rear hall, shower room, landing and four further bedrooms and a bathroom.
A driveway to the north of the building leads through to the rear of the home which consists of cottage gardens.
There is also a substantial outbuilding, which was formerly a washhouse, set immediately to the rear of the main building which provides storage space as well as having power connected.
The current vendors have submitted a pre-application to Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council to get support for planning and listed building consent to relocate the outbuilding to a more favourable spot within the garden.
The property is listed by Chapman Stickels and is found at 8-10 The Street in Bramford.