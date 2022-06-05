News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside beautiful medieval cottage on the market for £675,000

Tom Swindles

Published: 6:00 AM June 5, 2022
Oak Cottage has gone on the market with a guide price of £675,000

Oak Cottage has gone on the market with a guide price of £675,000 - Credit: Chapman Stickels

Take a look inside this historic Suffolk home on the market for £675,000.

The six-bedroom detached property in Bramford, just outside Ipswich, dates back to the 14th century and is located at the heart of its village setting.

The kitchen has undergone a modern renovation but still remains faithful to its historic roots

The kitchen has undergone a modern renovation but still remains faithful to its historic roots - Credit: Chapman Stickels

Although registered as one property, this house is currently divided into two separate dwellings.

The northern wing is self-contained and is comprised of a front sitting room, rear kitchen, landing and two bedrooms and a bathroom.

One of six bedrooms which features original wood beams

One of six bedrooms which features original wood beams - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The central and southern end is partitioned by a modern stud wall in the central living room which could be easily removed to reinstate the house as one larger home.

The remaining accommodation is extensive, with a further kitchen/dining room, rear hall, shower room, landing and four further bedrooms and a bathroom.

The sitting room in Oak Cottage features an exposed brick fireplace alongside its modern rennovation

The sitting room in Oak Cottage features an exposed brick fireplace alongside its modern rennovation - Credit: Chapman Stickels

A driveway to the north of the building leads through to the rear of the home which consists of cottage gardens.

There is also a substantial outbuilding, which was formerly a washhouse, set immediately to the rear of the main building which provides storage space as well as having power connected.

Oak Cottage's roots date back the medieval period and it is in a prominent location in the village of Bramford

Oak Cottage's roots date back the medieval period and it is in a prominent location in the village of Bramford - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The current vendors have submitted a pre-application to Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council to get support for planning and listed building consent to relocate the outbuilding to a more favourable spot within the garden.

The property is listed by Chapman Stickels and is found at 8-10 The Street in Bramford.

