See inside 'delightful' cottage in mid Suffolk up for sale
- Credit: Anne Sheldon
Take a look inside this "delightful" cottage in one Suffolk village which is on the market with a £187,500 price tag.
Cambridge Cottage is described as a "charming period cottage" that can be found in Coddenham, a short distance from Ipswich, which is labelled as "one of Suffolk's prettiest villages" by property agents Clarke and Simpson.
The one-bedroom home is "immaculately presented" throughout and comprises a kitchen/dining room with hand built units that have been creatively designed to provide space for a dining area and appliances.
There is also a sitting room with a red brick fireplace and wood burning stove.
Stairs climb to the first floor landing where there is a recently refitted bathroom and a double bedroom.
The property is not listed, but it does fall within a conservation area.
Cambridge Cottage benefits from a rear courtyard garden with seating and there is on-road parking within a short walk of the home.
Most Read
- 1 Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after wheel falls off ambulance
- 2 Two hour delays on A14 after road closed near Felixstowe
- 3 Lorry recovered after overturning on A14 roundabout at Felixstowe
- 4 5 businesses opening up in Ipswich soon
- 5 Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash on A12 near Ipswich
- 6 A14 slip road closed near Ipswich after BMW catches fire
- 7 Taco Bell plans set to be approved
- 8 Suffolk cinemas at risk as Cineworld 'set to file for bankruptcy'
- 9 Visitor centre set for go-ahead at new country park
- 10 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
Coddenham is a well situated village as it has the advantage of being close to the A140, A12 and A14, making the cottage an "ideal bolt-hole", the estate agent said.