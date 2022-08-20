See inside 'delightful' cottage in mid Suffolk up for sale

Cambridge Cottage in Coddenham has gone on the market - Credit: Anne Sheldon

Take a look inside this "delightful" cottage in one Suffolk village which is on the market with a £187,500 price tag.

Cambridge Cottage is described as a "charming period cottage" that can be found in Coddenham, a short distance from Ipswich, which is labelled as "one of Suffolk's prettiest villages" by property agents Clarke and Simpson.

The one-bedroom home is "immaculately presented" throughout and comprises a kitchen/dining room with hand built units that have been creatively designed to provide space for a dining area and appliances.

There is also a sitting room with a red brick fireplace and wood burning stove.

Stairs climb to the first floor landing where there is a recently refitted bathroom and a double bedroom.

The property is not listed, but it does fall within a conservation area.

Cambridge Cottage benefits from a rear courtyard garden with seating and there is on-road parking within a short walk of the home.

Coddenham is a well situated village as it has the advantage of being close to the A140, A12 and A14, making the cottage an "ideal bolt-hole", the estate agent said.